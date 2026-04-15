Martha Stewart Spills Oscar Winner Who Will Play Her in Film

Martha Stewart let slip that two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett will portray her in a new biopic—before the news could be officially announced.

Stewart, 84, told Variety during a red carpet interview on Tuesday that she’d heard “rumors” that Cate Blanchett, who earned Oscars for her turns in 2004’s The Aviator and 2013’s Blue Jasmine, will play her in a biopic called Good Things.

Later, the outlet confirmed the news that the upcoming film about the lifestyle mogul will be helmed by Zola director Janicza Bravo. Having her life made into a movie was one of her “hopes,” Stewart told Variety when asked if there was “someone” who’s going to portray her.

“I hope so,” she said. When asked who she “wanted” to play her, Stewart spilled the beans. “I don’t know,” she said, but “I’ve been hearing rumors. I heard there’s something in the works right now with Cate Blanchett, called Good Things.”

Stewart said she’d heard a “rumor” that Blanchett would play her before the casting news was made public. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Stewart’s seemingly laidback attitude about who the actress would be sharply contrasts with her reaction to her Netflix documentary, Martha. Stewart revealed in September 2024 that she had creative differences with the director, R.J. Cutler, who she said “refused to change anything” after she suggested edits.

“I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business,” she said at the time, but “I can talk a little bit badly about that.” She went on to call the film “lazy,” as “It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair.”

Cutler told the Daily Beast her reaction to the docuseries “wasn’t surprising,” but said that Stewart ultimately “recognized the film’s virtues” over time.

Whether or not Stewart will like Good Things—titled after her famous catchphrase, “It’s a good thing”—remains to be seen. Though she is aware of the film and commenting on it, the extent of her involvement in the project has not yet been reported.

Stewart’s lifestyle brand dominated the 1980s and 90s. American Eagle

Often touted as the “original influencer,” Stewart’s lifestyle brand dominated the 1980s and 90s. She became a more complicated figure in 2004, when she was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal investigators related to a stock sale, and served five months in federal prison.

Blanchett has not yet commented on the casting, but her selection to portray the famous homemaker makes sense. The actress has portrayed prominent historical women throughout her career, from Queen Elizabeth I to Katherine Hepburn. She also portrayed Bob Dylan in the experimental biopic I’m Not There in 2007.