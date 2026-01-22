Martin Short Takes Canada’s Side in War With Trump

Martin Short doesn’t appear too worried by President Donald Trump’s constant threats against his homeland.

On the Wednesday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Short about events in his native Canada, and whose “side” he would be on if Canadians have to defend themselves militarily.

“I hate to put you on the spot,” Kimmel said, “But you probably know what’s going on in Canada. Right now, they’re preparing. If, God forbid, it gets ugly, whose side are you on?”

Canadian actor and comedian Martin Short said he supports his country against Trump's potential assault. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Short, 75, had an immediate response for the late-night host. “Oh, I’m on the Dominion of Canada.” The audience clapped and cheered in response.

However, the actor and comedian told Kimmel, “It’s not going to get ugly.”

“You keep forgetting—President Trump is really funny. You kind of can’t stop laughing,” Short said, suggesting he doesn’t take the president and his threats too seriously.

The actor then roasted Vice President JD Vance—and Kimmel in the process. “By the way, speaking of Trump, I don’t know...you are looking more and more like JD Vance,” Short told Kimmel, who laughed in response. “The only thing missing is the eyeliner, hooves and tail. But then, other than that, you got it.”

"President Trump is really funny," Martin Short told Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel’s question for Short came as it emerged that Canada is preparing for a potential assault by the United States. The Canadian Armed Forces have been readying themselves in case of an invasion from the U.S., according to The Globe and Mail. In the first few months of his second term in office, Trump began floating the idea of Canada becoming “the 51st state.” The military preparation from Canada comes as Trump’s commentary about Canada has once again become unhinged.

This week, for instance, the president shared an AI-generated image featuring a map with the American flag covering Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela. Then, in a rambling address at Davos on Wednesday, Trump slammed Canada, saying, “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not.”

President Donald Trump slammed Canada for not being more grateful during a rambling speech in Davos on Wednesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Short, a Canadian native, has been honored by his country with multiple awards. In 2019, he became an Officer of the Order of Canada, which recognizes “outstanding achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation.”