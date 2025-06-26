Marvel A-Lister Cameos on ‘The Bear’ as Legendary Character

(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

The Bear is known for great celebrity cameos.

The show may have just outdone itself with Season 4, however, which introduces Brie Larson, who plays the one, the only, Francie Fak.

Fans were shocked to see the A-list, Oscar-winning, Marvel-movie vet pop up as the long-talked about, but never-seen character on the series.

As her last name suggests, Francie is a member of the Fak family, whose family tree is as long as it is convoluted. Specifically, she’s the sister of Neil (Matty Matheson), Sammy (John Cena), and Ted (Ricky Staffieri).

She also happens to be Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto’s (Abby Elliot) arch-nemesis.

Viewers first learn about the bad blood between them in Season 2’s Christmas episode, “Fishes,” when Cousin Michelle (Sarah Paulson) asks the Faks why Francie isn’t at the party. They admit it’s because Natalie can’t stand her. Her hatred of Francie is reiterated throughout the series, as anytime someone mentions Francie’s name in front of Natalie, she loses her mind and starts cussing.

However, no one knows what went down between them. When asked, Natalie will just say, “She knows what she did.”

Francie is basically the series’ longest-running gag, and in some ways, she’s also the show’s longest-running unseen villain. So, imagine fans’ surprise when Francie Fak herself walks onto the screen during the seventh episode of season four to attend Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs) and Frank’s (Josh Hartnett) wedding—and none other than Brie Larson was playing the part.

They were floored.

brie larson is playing francie fak HELLO??? #thebear pic.twitter.com/bBIYwXVb4F — ana | the bear spoilers (@shivlestat) June 26, 2025

NATALIE BERZATTO CONFIRMED BISEXUAL omfg happy pride month!!! #thebear pic.twitter.com/h3A4MbB667 — ana | the bear spoilers (@shivlestat) June 26, 2025

if you told me a year ago that we're getting the loml brie larson as francie fak in the bear, i would've lost it (positively) pic.twitter.com/elMyRC3tSb — gray (@acousticvers) June 26, 2025

Brie Larson plays Francie Fak in ‘THE BEAR’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/FQUxabgGJN — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 26, 2025

ofc im going to watch the episodes of the bear that have brie larson not knowing a damn thing about what the show is about pic.twitter.com/gaeTnmmMHk — or (@danvrsgf) June 26, 2025

Oh BRIE LARSON is absolutely getting that Emmy Nomination for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series 😭#TheBear pic.twitter.com/6R80As0Fsz — 🌟⚡ (@gdanverrss) June 26, 2025

Brie Larson as Francie?! Oh they ate this casting up. Should’ve known all that angst could only have been from a past situationship #TheBear pic.twitter.com/N6X5bpb8K1 — CG (@_Dil97_) June 26, 2025

Almost immediately, the two start fighting, until eventually, the Fak brothers separate them. Although the episode never reveals exactly what went down between the two women, it seems like it involves a house party, whipped cream, a big mess, and potentially some tension over hooking up with each other in the past (!!!).

Well, whatever happened between, it seems like, at the end of the episode, Natalie is ready to put the past behind her.

“You wanna maybe try and be friends?” she asks Francie, who says she does.

Still unsure, Natalie asks another question: “And you won’t f-ck me over?”

“No, I will not f*ck you over Natalie,” Francie responds.