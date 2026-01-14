Oscar Winner’s Daughter Roasts Him at Red Carpet Premiere

Even Matt Damon isn’t exempt from being roasted by his kids.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the red carpet alongside his family for the New York City premiere of his Netflix film The Rip. Damon, 55, was accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their daughters, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, with their daughters, Isabella Damon, Stella Damon, and Gia Damon, at Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Moments after Damon posed with Ben Affleck, his co-star and longtime friend, Damon’s daughter Gia mimicked her father’s stance.

Matt Damon’s daughter ripped into his posing with Ben Affleck at ‘The Rip’ premiere. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hLXuhi3hA3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 14, 2026

“Why are you standing like this?” she asked, imitating her father. In response, The Martian star struck the pose again for his daughters, exaggerating his stance and grinning.

Damon has been married to his wife Luciana since 2005. Alexia, 26, Barroso’s daughter from her first marriage, was also at the premiere. Damon is open about being a father to Alexia since his marriage to Barroso, calling himself “an extra dad” in a 2011 interview with Parade.

Damon and Affleck, 53, star in The Rip, a Netflix action-thriller about Miami-based cops, which premieres on Jan. 16. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star in "The Rip," a Netflix thriller about cops in Miami. John Nacion/FilmMagic

In an interview with Howard Stern, Damon shared that his wife, whom he has been with for 23 years, once had a crush on Affleck.

“After we’d been together for a couple of months, I met her best friend from high school, and it came out that the two of them went and saw Good Will Hunting together, and her best friend thought I was the cute one, and she thought Ben was the cute one,” Damon said on the talk show, with Affleck by his side.

Affleck responded that Barosso is a “great producer and a good friend,” and that he “never got that vibe from her.”

Damon and Affleck have been professional collaborators since the beginning of their careers. The critically-acclaimed duo jointly won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 film Good Will Hunting.