Matt Damon’s ‘Odyssey’ Co-Star Thought He Was a ‘Complete Psycho’

Matt Damon caused some confusion on set after his Odyssey co-stars wondered why he was “screaming and screaming” in his trailer.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of the Greek epic spoke to MTV U.K. to promote the film on Wednesday, where Pattinson revealed that he was shocked to hear “such a nice guy” screaming at the top of his lungs.

“Matt was in the trailer next to me, and he was making these noises,” Pattinson said. “I thought he was on the phone, and I thought he was a complete psycho.”

Pattinson recalled being confused by Damon's repeated "screaming" on set. MTV U.K./YouTube

Tom Holland, who also stars in the film, said he had heard the noises too.

“He was just screaming and screaming and screaming. I thought he was having a really bad toilet experience,” Pattinson continued with a laugh. But it turns out that Damon was just “blowing his voice out just to sound older.”

Matt Damon plays Odysseus in "The Odyssey." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Damon, 55, plays Odysseus in the film, opposite Holland as his son Telemachus, and Pattinson as the antagonist Antinous.

“Like, really, you’re taking years off your life by doing this,” Pattinson said of Damon’s work ethic. “It’s impressive.”

Pattinson plays Antinous. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The film, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya, is in theaters worldwide on Friday. Damon has called it “the hardest” film he’s ever made and revealed in an interview with Fandango that there was no room for diva behavior on set.

Tom Holland plays Odysseus’s son Telemachus. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“It was so challenging in so many ways, not only for me—for everybody,” he said. “I think there was probably a time early in my career when I would have complained about being cold or wet or any of the—uncomfortable, basically. I felt so joyful the entire time I was there. I felt it because I was looking around at people who had the same priorities as I did, who really wanted to be there.”

Lupita Nyong'o's casting sparked far-right hate toward the film. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The film, the first to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is so highly anticipated that it sold out tickets a year in advance and crashed ticket-sale apps due to high demand. The overwhelming success comes despite MAGA’s outrage over Nolan’s casting choices, which include Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy.