There are two days of the year with the utmost importance to the millennials among us.

First: April 25. A day with weather so perfect, all you need is a light jacket.

The second is today. What day is it? It’s October 3.

This, of course, is the unofficial Mean Girls holiday. It’s the day when Aaron Samuels asks Cady Heron for the date during the middle of Calculus. (It was October 3, in case that wasn’t clear).

While the cinematic masterpiece (with a real bad musical remake released earlier this year) offers no shortage of quotable moments—“Get in loser, we’re going shopping!”; “Boo, you whore;” “She doesn’t even go here!;” “You go Glen Coco!;”; “Brutus was just as cute as Caesar;” and, “It’s like I have ESPN or something” to merely name a few—there is one so perfect, it comes to mind each time I see someone with a head of perfectly coiffed hair.

That pivotal line: “Your hair looks sexy pushed back.”

For those who have somehow avoided a cultish adoration of this cinematic masterpiece (but for appreciated and unknown reasons has made it this far into the story), this line comes at the turning point of the film. Cady, our heroine (played by peak Lindsay Lohan), is forced in classic and humiliating mean girl fashion by Queen Bee Regina George (perfectly portrayed in human form by Rachel McAdams) to compliment Aaron Samuels’ hair—the magical tresses of Cady’s crush, who is unfortunately Regina’s boyfriend. In Regina’s defense, Aaron Samuels’ hair does look sexy pushed back.

So, in honor of Tina Fey’s impeccable addition to mid-aught culture, we present a collection of people whose hair, inarguably, looks sexy pushed back.

Congratulations to them and their hair stylists and a sincere thank you from us.