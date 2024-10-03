Industry

‘Mean Girls’ Day: Biggest Stars Whose ‘Hair Looks Sexy Pushed Back’

To commemorate October 3, “Mean Girls” day, we take inspiration from Cady’s line to Aaron Samuels—“Your hair looks sexy pushed back”—and present the celebs whose hair, well, does.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Regina George and Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls

Paramount Pictures

There are two days of the year with the utmost importance to the millennials among us.

First: April 25. A day with weather so perfect, all you need is a light jacket.

The second is today. What day is it? It’s October 3.

This, of course, is the unofficial Mean Girls holiday. It’s the day when Aaron Samuels asks Cady Heron for the date during the middle of Calculus. (It was October 3, in case that wasn’t clear).

While the cinematic masterpiece (with a real bad musical remake released earlier this year) offers no shortage of quotable moments—“Get in loser, we’re going shopping!”; “Boo, you whore;” “She doesn’t even go here!;” “You go Glen Coco!;”; “Brutus was just as cute as Caesar;” and, “It’s like I have ESPN or something” to merely name a few—there is one so perfect, it comes to mind each time I see someone with a head of perfectly coiffed hair.

That pivotal line: “Your hair looks sexy pushed back.”

For those who have somehow avoided a cultish adoration of this cinematic masterpiece (but for appreciated and unknown reasons has made it this far into the story), this line comes at the turning point of the film. Cady, our heroine (played by peak Lindsay Lohan), is forced in classic and humiliating mean girl fashion by Queen Bee Regina George (perfectly portrayed in human form by Rachel McAdams) to compliment Aaron Samuels’ hair—the magical tresses of Cady’s crush, who is unfortunately Regina’s boyfriend. In Regina’s defense, Aaron Samuels’ hair does look sexy pushed back.

So, in honor of Tina Fey’s impeccable addition to mid-aught culture, we present a collection of people whose hair, inarguably, looks sexy pushed back.

Congratulations to them and their hair stylists and a sincere thank you from us.

Christian Bale in American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale in American Psycho (2000)

Lionsgate

Tilda Swinton on September 3, 2024

Tilda Swinton on September 3, 2024

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Antonio Banderas in Desperado (1995)

Antonio Banderas in Desperado (1995)

Sony Pictures

Jon Hamm as Don Draper in Mad Men (2007)

Jon Hamm as Don Draper in Mad Men (2007)

AMC

Hugh Grant in Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant in Notting Hill (1999)

Universal Pictures

Megan Rapinoe at the 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final on June 28, 2019

Megan Rapinoe at the 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final on June 28, 2019

Franck Fife/Getty

John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (1997)

John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (1997)

Paramount Pictures

Rodrigo Santoro in Love Actually (2003)

Rodrigo Santoro in Love Actually (2003)

Universal

David Beckham on July 16, 2005

David Beckham on July 16, 2005

Warren Wimmer/Getty

Zendaya on December 5, 2021

Zendaya on December 5, 2021

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

River Phoenix in 1991

River Phoenix in 1991

Nancy R. Schiff/Getty

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones (2011)

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones (2011)

HBO

Michael Douglas in Wall Street (1987)

Michael Douglas in Wall Street (1987)

20th Century Fox

Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic (1997)

Paramount Pictures

Simu Liu on November 9, 2022

Simu Liu on November 9, 2022

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Colin Farrell in October 2010

Colin Farrell in October 2010

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (1974)

Paramount Pictures

Joe Keery in Stranger Things (2016)

Joe Keery in Stranger Things (2016)

Netflix

Rihanna on July 24, 2017

Rihanna on July 24, 2017

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal on May 24, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal on May 24, 2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Neymar on January 18, 2018

Neymar on January 18, 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on December 2, 2013

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on December 2, 2013

John Phillips/Getty

Kristen Stewart on March 12, 2024

Kristen Stewart on March 12, 2024

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Odell Beckham Jr on Apr 26, 2016

Odell Beckham Jr on Apr 26, 2016

AP

Brad Pitt in Troy (2004)

Brad Pitt in Troy (2004)

Warner Bros.

Elvis Presley on March 24, 1958

Elvis Presley on March 24, 1958

Bettmann/Getty

Robert Pattinson in Twilight (2008)

Robert Pattinson in Twilight (2008)

Summit Entertainment

Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney

Steven Yeun on March 7, 2021

Steven Yeun on March 7, 2021

Rich Fury/Getty

Harry Styles on September 5, 2022

Harry Styles on September 5, 2022

Tiziana Fabi/Getty

Heath Ledger on September 11, 2007

Heath Ledger on September 11, 2007

Patrick McMullan/Getty

Benjamin Bratt on October 13, 1998

Benjamin Bratt on October 13, 1998

Penske Media/Getty

Robert DeNiro in Cape Fear (1991)

Robert DeNiro in Cape Fear (1991)

Universal Pictures

Diego Luna on December 10, 2016

Diego Luna on December 10, 2016

Charley Gallay/Getty

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013) and Christopher Reeves in Superman (1978)

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013) and Christopher Reeves in Superman (1978)

Warner Bros.

Dev Patel on September 29, 2018

Dev Patel on September 29, 2018

Ennio Leanza/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez on November 23, 2014

Jennifer Lopez on November 23, 2014

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Andy Garcia on October 6, 1987

Andy Garcia on October 6, 1987

Bonnie Schiffman Photography/Getty

Cindy Crawford on March 29, 2003 at the 65th Academy Awards

Cindy Crawford on March 29, 2003 at the 65th Academy Awards

William Nation/Getty

Zayn Malik on November 23, 2014

Zayn Malik on November 23, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty

Fabio on July 12, 1993

Fabio on July 12, 1993

Barry King/Getty

Joan Smalls on March 4, 2018

Joan Smalls on March 4, 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

John Travolta in Pulp Fiction (1994)

John Travolta in Pulp Fiction (1994)

Miramax

Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy (2014)

Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy (2014)

AMC

Tom Hardy in Legend (2015)

Tom Hardy in Legend (2015)

Studio Canal

