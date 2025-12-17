Rob Reiner’s Rom-Com Queen Speaks Out After His Death

Meg Ryan broke her silence on Rob Reiner’s tragic death on Wednesday.

Ryan, who Reiner directed in her breakout role in 1989’s classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, wrote a tribute to the director on Instagram. “Oh, how we will miss this man,” Ryan began in the caption to a photo of her and Reiner dancing behind the scenes of the 1989 film. “Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.”

Ryan’s role in When Harry Met Sally solidified her as the rom-com leading lady of the 1990s.

Ryan's breakout role in Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” solidified her as the rom-com star of the 1990s. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found deceased from knife wounds in their home on Sunday by their daughter Romy, 28. Their son Nick, 32, was later arrested on suspicion of his parents’ murder.

Ryan’s When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal also broke his silence on the Reiners’ passing in a joint statement with other longtime friends and collaborators of Reiner’s on Wednesday, remembering Reiner as “not only a great comic actor,” but “a master storyteller.”

“I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come,” Ryan wrote Wednesday in the wake of Reiner’s murder. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ryan shared similar thoughts in her post.