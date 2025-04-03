Meghan McCain became enraged after seeing that White Lotus Carrie Coon had taken the high road in their spat, jabbing her for “showing her t--s” in the show.

The conservative political commentator was responding after Coon had seemed to extend an olive branch in their conflict over McCain’s support for President Donald Trump.

“I do think people like Meghan McCain and her community are really gratified to see a conservative person on television,” Coon told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. “I have conservative people in my life who reached out to me to say that was an awesome conversation, because I don’t think it vilifies Kate.”

McCain, however, did not match Coon’s energy.

She fired back on X, “Yes Carrie, I am ‘gratified’ that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family-oriented one not making a fool of herself. Unlike the progressive liberal you’re representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her t--s to everyone.”

Yes Carrie, I am "gratified" that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself.



Unlike the progressive liberal you're representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her tits to everyone. https://t.co/wRbv0JG7hN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 3, 2025

The beef began last month when McCain praised Trump for his nod to a childhood brain cancer survivor during his address to Congress.

“This is the first time I can remember crying during a state of the union,” McCain wrote on X. “Thank you President Trump. This is so beautiful. Anyone who has been impacted by brain cancer knows how special this is.” Her father, former Sen. John McCain, died from brain cancer in 2018.

Carrie Coon, who has rocketed into the spotlight as White Lotus’ third season is airing, responded to McCain by saying, “Who’s going to tell her?” She seemed to be gesturing to the fact that Trump and his DOGE Head Elon Musk had cut government funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

McCain’s belated rejoinder came two days later in the form of a meme—she posted a screengrab of a Trump-supporting character from the show flashing a “bless your heart” smile.

Later that week, McCain posted that she couldn’t “decide if I should still watch White Lotus tonight since one of the stars decided to tweet some nasty crap at me this week for liking Trumps address to the nation.”

McCain, previously a co-host of The View, now hosts a podcast about politics and pop culture. Despite voicing her disapproval of Trump ahead of his election victory, McCain has signaled support for some of the president’s most controversial stances.

Last month, she traded pointed jabs on X with talk show host Andy Cohen, who had been a friend of hers, over trans women in sports.

This week, however, McCain tweeted—then deleted—a post saying she was “absolutely heartbroken” after the Trump administration slashed funding for research into brain cancer.

“My fellow Republicans—this is wrong," she wrote, before deciding, once again, to reverse course.