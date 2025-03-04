Media

Besties Andy Cohen and Meghan McCain Trade Blows Over Trans Athletes

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE...

A public disagreement over one of the most sensitive current political topics is threatening their high-profile friendship.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Andy Cohen and Meghan McCain.
The Daily Beast/Getty
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
PoliticsGOP Senator Accused of Being Sexting-Mad General’s Capitol Hill Fling
Josh Fiallo