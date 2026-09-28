Megyn Kelly, 55, Melts Down Over ‘Desperate’ Madonna, 68

MAGA star Megyn Kelly, 55, has gone after the Queen of Pop.

According to Kelly, Madonna, 68, is an insult to women everywhere. Despite the iconic singer paving the way for generations of female artists, Kelly took aim at her age, clothing, and body after Madonna’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. She even accused Madonna of acting drunk for attention while on stage.

“Could you please try to find a more empowering narrative for age 68, please?” Kelly asked Madonna on her YouTube show. “I’m begging you. Like, I don’t think she was drunk. I think she was trying to sound drunk because if you listen to her, she’s hitting her articulation. I actually don’t think she was wasted. As my dear, dear friend Maureen would say—Maureen Walsh from Fox, my makeup artist—‘she stinks of desperation.’ And she does. She stinks of desperation.”

Madonna won seven VMAs. CBS

Madonna took home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, for her Confessions 2 album. She also opened the show with pop stars Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

Kelly’s takeaways had nothing to do with those aspects of the evening. Instead, she jabbed Madonna for “grinding aggressively against a guy” during the same dance that Rolling Stone lauded as “one of the most stunning performances in the entire history of the VMAs, hands down.”

“OK, we get it,” an offended Kelly said. “You really want us to picture you having post-menopausal sex. Got it.”

Madonna performs during a surprise concert in Times Square, in New York City, U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Kelly then launched into a detailed analysis of Madonna’s backside. She even pulled up side-by-side photos to compare the singer’s butt from years ago versus now.

“I believe Madonna had butt implants a couple of years ago,” Kelly proclaimed. “She used to have, honestly, very tight, amazing hamstrings and quads into a very perky muscular bottom. I know because I researched before this show.”

“Then she did something,” Kelly said, pulling up two photos showcasing Madonna’s rear end. “Now, would you look at this before and after? Look at that on the left. She looked great. Her a-- looks muscular. So do her legs. She looks awesome. She looks fit and in shape. I don’t know what year this was.”

Then, Kelly discussed the photo on the right.

“Over here on the right, the legs have lost the muscle tone. I mean, I guess that will happen,” she said. “Although I have to say, her upper body still looks amazing. And she’s done something to her a--. Now, we saw what I believe were butt implants a couple of years ago at a different performance. And then last night, she seems to have added to the situation by putting actual padding in her pants. She was prancing around the stage with this. It doesn’t look good.”

Megyn Kelly said she researched before the show, which involved finding two photos of Madonna's backside. YouTube/Megyn Kelly

Madonna holds the world record as the top-selling female recording artist of all time, with more than 300 million records sold worldwide. She’s won seven Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, and declined a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame despite receiving an offer.

In 2008, Billboard ranked her second on its all-time Hot 100 artists list, making her the most successful solo artist in the chart’s history. She also received a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for playing Eva Perón in 1996’s Evita and was the first female artist to surpass $500 million and $1 billion in concert revenue.

But none of that matters to Kelly.

“How is this hot, attractive, sexy?” she said of Madonna. “It just telegraphs needy to me.”