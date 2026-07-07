Megyn Kelly Explodes at Taylor Swift Over Massive Wedding

MAGA firebrand Megyn Kelly had some bizarre—and unsolicited—insights into the mind of pop superstar Taylor Swift following the 36-year-old’s massive wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Swift and Kelce, also 36, tied the knot in New York on Friday, in a colossal ceremony at Madison Square Garden that boasted a star-studded guest list that included Adam Sandler, who officiated the wedding, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, and hundreds more.

Megyn Kelly. Piers Morgan Uncensored

Megyn Kelly, 55, was not charmed by the nuptials, and told Piers Morgan that she felt sorry for Taylor Swift.

“I really think she’s empty inside,” Kelly said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn’t provided by their family of origin for whatever reason, and it never comes. It’s a lifelong pursuit, because fame and money, adoration from strangers, does not fill that void, only you, God, and your immediate loved ones can,” Kelly continued.

Swift was joined at her wedding by several family members, including her parents Scott and Andrea, as well as brother Austin and many members of the Kelce family, including fellow football superstar Jason, his wife Kylie, and Travis and Jason’s parents Donna and Ed.

The singer skyrocketed to fame at the age of 16 with the release of her debut self-titled album, which featured hits such as “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly continued her rant, laying into Swift over the size of her wedding, which saw some 1000 guests descend on Madison Square Garden.

“Who has a thousand-person wedding?” Kelly asked. “Okay, maybe she does have that many friends and family... if you’re Italian, you’ve got non-stop relatives, you could get to a thousand pretty quickly, but she’s not,” she continued, veering wildly off-track.

The conservative commentator then began naming specific guests and questioning just how close the couple actually was to the stars, naming Oprah and Steven Spielberg and telling Morgan, “Really? Those two are super close to Steven Spielberg? Bulls--t. I don’t believe that for one second.”

Spielberg delivered an eight-minute speech last month inducting Swift into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, praising her for being “such a force that the depths of her achievements defy AI.”

Steven Spielberg inducts Taylor Swift into the Songwriters Hall of Fame: “Taylor Swift continues to fulfill her destiny as the most successful female artist of not just our time, but of all time” pic.twitter.com/dn3Inc8jZi — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 12, 2026

Kelly also took issue with Sandler’s role as officiant, refusing to accept that Kelce developed a sufficiently close relationship with the comedian when both starred in 2025’s Happy Gilmore 2 that it would justify asking him to officiate.

Morgan interjected and compared the guest list to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, noting that George Clooney was invited to their wedding despite there being “no suggestion they’d ever met.”

“It is a bit weird, these kinds of weddings where any celebrity you can think of rocks up to your most private nuptials,” Morgan continued.

Piers Morgan Uncensored

“It’s so awkward. It makes me feel so uncomfortable,” Kelly replied before comparing Swift’s wedding to her own, which was attended by some 300 people, all of whom she said she had an “intimate connection” to.

Kelly’s bizarre rant is not the first time the former Fox News star has taken aim at Taylor Swift, having previously melted down at Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor,” Kelly shouted on her podcast. Far from affecting her record sales, the album Swift released a year after making her endorsement, The Life of a Showgirl, was the highest-selling album of 2025.