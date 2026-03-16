Megyn Kelly Melts Down at Melania’s Oscars Humiliation

Just hours after the Academy Awards concluded, ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly erupted at Jimmy Kimmel for his “disgusting” jokes about the first lady’s critical and financial flop, Melania.

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“OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady—nice. By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind,” Kelly, 55, said on The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday.

Despite her rebuke of the Trump administration’s war in Iran, Kelly decried Kimmel, 58, who just “had to get some snipes in at the first lady and at Trump.”

“He’s incapable of even complimenting the first lady or just staying away from her. He cannot help himself and got a big laugh from the audience,” she added. “It’s disgusting.”

While introducing the Best Documentary Feature category, Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars four times, jabbed at President Trump, 79.

“Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this,” Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Kimmel doubled down while giving out the award for Best Documentary Short.

“As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech,” the ABC late-night host said, jokingly calling out North Korea and CBS.

“Fortunately for all of us, there is an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth,” Kimmel said, highlighting the “great risk” involved in their production. “And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes.”

"Melania" has only managed to recoup around a fifth of its total budget at the box office. raig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

Melania‘s $16 million box-office return would be impressive were it not for its staggering $75 million budget and rock-bottom critical response.

Kelly then turned her ire towards the ceremony’s returning host, O’Brien, whom she falsely suggested “took a shot at our dear friend Charlie Kirk.” Perhaps she should’ve tapped some of O’Brien’s writers to workshop her own speech.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

O’Brien, 62, warned viewers that the ceremony might get political.

“If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave & Busters down the street,” the two-time Oscars host quipped.

“He thought it would be terrific if he just took a shot at Charlie’s organization, which they’re fighting right now to save, which they are doing everything they can,” Kelly said.

Kelly maligned O’Brien for bringing up the Turning Point Halftime Show, which she said, “was only offered because Bad Bunny had made so many anti-USA statements and was obviously so the opposite of a patriot.”

The MAGA organization’s infamous “All-American Halftime Show” suffered from technical setbacks and controversies and was ultimately watched by a small percentage of the 4.1 billion viewers who have seen Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl concert.

Bad Bunny performs during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

“Turning Point doesn’t have the same money that the Hollywood crowd has, so they don’t have quite the glitz and the glamour for their alternate halftime show. Though they put on an amazing show that actually set records, which you would know, Conan, if you would take one step out of your white-privilege, woke Hollywood bubble,” Kelly added.

“Conan, Jimmy: predictable,” Kelly concluded.