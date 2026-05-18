Clueless Tourist Inadvertantly Confirms Hollywood’s Hottest Gossip

Meryl Streep has been pictured getting cozy with rumored boyfriend Martin Short.

The pair have not confirmed they are together despite reports that they’re dating which first emerged in spring 2025 when Page Six cited sources saying they had been in a “completely unexpected” romance for “well over a year now.”

An image posted online by an X user claims to show the couple in a London restaurant, reclining on the same side of the table, smiling, and looking at a cellphone in Streep’s hand.

Short and Streep star in 'Only Murders in the Building' together. Patrick Harbron/Courtesy Hulu

“Spending a few days in London, picking a restaurant at random, and ending up eating just a few meters away from Meryl Streep and her husband,” wrote X user @AudeJavel79 as they posted the image.

The tourist had no idea who was snuggled up with Streep, but her assumption that Short must be her husband adds further fuel to suggestions that the Hollywood veterans are in love. The Daily Beast has reached out to the poster for any further information.

The image of the pair, posted by an X user who claims to have spotted them in a London restaurant. AudeJavel79/X

Neither of the Only Murders in the Building co-stars, both 76, had been “looking for a relationship when they started dating,” a source told Page Six. They said, however, that their “friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together.”

“Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin,” they added. “He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing, and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him.”

Short is known for his sketch comedy and is a Saturday Night Live alum. He married Nancy Dolman in 1980 and adopted their three children, Oliver, Henry, and Katherine, together, but she died from ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58.

Three months ago, in February, Katherine died by suicide at the age of 42.

In an interview with The New York Times in May, the Canadian comic genius, known for his double act work with fellow comedian Steve Martin, drew a connection between the final words of both women.

Martin Short with his daughter Katherine. Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

As he spoke about the loss of his daughter with the Times, he reflected on what Dolman had told him: “Martin, let me go.”

“Katherine was saying, ‘Dad, let me go,’” the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner told the outlet. “I don’t see any difference between mental illness as a disease and cancer as a disease. In some cases, both are terminal. And in some cases, both are survivable.”

“My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health,” he added. “Borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn’t.”

The Devil Wears Prada star Streep was married to Don Gummer until 2017.

“Meryl and Martin have bonded over the loss of their exes," a source told Page Six. JC Olivera/WireImage

They were attended the Oscars together in 2018, but in 2024, a spokesperson told Page Six, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Streep’s first husband, the iconic Hollywood character actor John Cazale, died from lung cancer in 1978.

In their conversation with Page Six last year, the source said, “Meryl and Martin have bonded over the loss of their exes.”

John Cazale starred in five classic movies, including 'Dog Day Afternoon,' 'The Deer Hunter,' and 'The Godfather.' WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Streep and Short for comment.

The new photo comes after Streep revived her iconic role as fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Streep and Short are in London shooting the next season of Only Murders in the Building.

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