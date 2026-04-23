Meryl Streep’s Co-Star Reveals Her Dark Outlook on Love

Meryl Streep, 76, doesn’t believe there are any good romantic partners left, her The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-star revealed.

Kenneth Branagh, 65, plays Streep’s character Miranda Priestly’s fourth husband in the highly anticipated sequel, and he told Deadline that he learned about Streep’s pessimistic outlook on love while discussing his character with her.

“We talked a little bit about what Miranda Priestly, in the 21st century, might want in a partner, which is a lot of space, a lot of support, a very swift presence when required, but understanding that she’s four seasons in a day—she’s maybe four seasons in a sentence—and you have to accept that, love it,” he recalled telling Streep.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” IMDb

“And I think crucially, I remember saying to Meryl that he, I think he really, really likes her and is really, really happy to support her and love her, and she said, ‘But there aren’t any guys like that,’” Branagh continued.

He told her in response, “‘Well, in Miranda’s life, in this movie, there is.’”

Streep announced in 2023 that she and her husband of 45 years had separated. Ron Galella / WireImage

Streep is reprising her role as the high-powered fashion editor in the film, which is out on May 1, alongside her original co-stars Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

The three-time Oscar winner, who earned the awards for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady(2011), has been rumored to be romantically involved with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, 76, whose wife she plays on the show.

A source told Page Six last March that the pair were “happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend,” but Short firmly denied the rumors, declaring they were “not a couple” and just “friends.”

Streep is rumored to be dating Martin Short, but Short said they are just “friends.” Patrick Harbron/Courtesy Hulu

Streep was married for 45 years to husband Don Gummer, a professional sculptor, before the pair secretly separated, only announcing the move six years after the fact. They have not since publicly reunited.

A representative for Streep told People in 2023, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”