Meryl Streep Teases New Collaboration With Rumored Boyfriend

Meryl Streep can’t get enough of her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

While shutting down rumors of a potential memoir of her life, Streep, 76, fanned the flames of another rumor inspired by her Emmy-nominated turn on the Hulu comedy series.

Streep shut down rumors that a memoir about her life was coming out. Sebastien Nogier/Getty Images

After telling Andy Cohen that her potential memoir would be “too boring,” Streep brought up her rumored celebrity boyfriend.

“Meryl, when are we going to get you back on Broadway?” Cohen, 57, asked The Devil Wears Prada 2 star on Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday.

Streep said she “would love to” get back on stage. “I was talking with Martin Short about that,” the perennial Oscar winner said in a lilting tone. “And we were thinking that would be fun to do.”

Streep said that she and Short “talked” about potentially “doing something” together on Broadway. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The Tony-nominated actress, who has not appeared on Broadway in nearly 50 years, excited her co-stars with the suggestion that she may “do something” with Short, 76, for the theater.

“Ugh, that would be so cool!” Emily Blunt gushed, joking that Anne Hathaway might sob at the prospect.

In "Only Murders in the Building," Streep and Short play friends-turned-married couple Loretta and Oliver. Patrick Harbron/Courtesy Hulu

The A-list pair first sparked dating rumors in 2024, when Streep starred on Only Murders in the Building as Short’s love interest.

Both Streep, who had revealed just months earlier that she had secretly separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, and Short, whose longtime wife, Nancy Dolman, died of cancer in 2010, were single, inspiring the romance rumors.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2024. Short denied it, saying in 2024 that they are just “close friends.” Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Beginning in the third season of the Hulu series co-starred by Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Streep plays Short’s love interest-turned wife.

The TV couple’s magnetic on-screen chemistry gave way to speculation about an off-screen romance when they were spotted “canoodling” on set and holding hands at public events.

Amy Schumer, who shared a table with Short at SNL50 last year, said the actor might be a taken man.

“I think Marty might be off the market. That’s what I’m seeing,” Schumer said on the show’s red carpet. She added that whoever had taken Short “off the market” could be described as “maybe by just like the greatest actor of our time, I don’t know.”

Meryl Streep and Martin Short at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Neither Streep nor Short has publicly confirmed the relationship. Short said in 2024 that he and Streep were “just friends” and “not a couple,” though they continue to speak very highly of one another.

Last summer, Short recalled being very “nervous” to film alongside the actress.

“I remember the first day working with Meryl and driving to the studio and thinking, hmm, I’m nervous today. I haven’t been nervous going to the set for a long time,” Short said.

“Oh yeah, it’s Meryl Streep,” he added in an affectionate tone.

While filming their first scene together in which they’re “kind of flirting a little bit,” as Short remarked, the comedian recalled Streep talking down her own nerves.

“Wait a second, I was nervous!” Short recalled thinking. “You can’t be nervous.”

Regardless of a potential Broadway return, Streep and Short will return to the small screen for the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building later this year.