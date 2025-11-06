Michael Jackson Fans Have One Gripe With First Teaser for Biopic

The first teaser for Michael Jackson biopic Michael received generally positive reactions from online fans Thursday, but there’s one “wild” element that some commenters found a bit... distracting.

Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson plays his famous uncle in the biopic, in which the 29-year-old dons a prosthetic nose to complete the physical transformation for the King of Pop’s early years.

As one fan wrote, “That nose…why they playing with Micheal like that?” Another summed up the consensus, “That nose is my ONLY problem, honestly he walks (Moon), talks and sounds like Michael Jackson—except that nose.”

They went a lil overboard with the nose didn't it?? Like damn lol https://t.co/bwPGVt8yuv — Rock Lee (@theonlyGreyson) November 6, 2025

“That prosthetic nose is wild,” wrote another user, who otherwise praised the film’s “excellent casting.” More comments about the nose enhancement piled up, as more called it “overdone.”

Jackson had several operations on his nose during his lifetime. Chris Walter/WireImage

I think they overdid the prosthetics here but i kinda forgot how powerful michael jackson's nose was before the nose job https://t.co/fdfeXTqVnz pic.twitter.com/0NEPCUBOI7 — manny (@mannyfidel) November 6, 2025

I can already tell from the Michael Jackson biopic trailer that the nose job will be the most pivotal moment. They gave him a HONKER — Steven Spielberg (@reelspielberg) November 6, 2025

While some complained that the film could have opted for CGI to get the nose just right, others shamed naysayers for hyper-focusing on it in the first place.

“After watching that incredible teaser, this is where you land?” one user questioned.

Jackson got his first nose surgery in 1979, after he broke it in a fall off stage. Multiple operations followed, after the initial operations caused him breathing problems. The film’s teaser suggests the movie is likely to address the ordeal head-on, users note, as they praise Jafaar’s uncanny resemblance. There are few other complaints about his portrayal of his uncle, as most fans seem excited about the biopic, which will also star Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Long, and more.

Michael Jackson's 29-year-old nephew Jafaar plays his late uncle in the upcoming biopic "Michael." Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Lionsgate’s controversial biopic had a tumultuous start. Jackson’s daughter Paris slammed the project for containing “full-blown lies.” She posted to Instagram after Domingo claimed she was “helpful” to the film, “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life.”

More are unhappy with the film’s sidestepping of sexual abuse allegations against the late star, as the lawyer of some of Jackson’s accusers called the film “propaganda.”

In January, Puck reported that the film’s third act had to be rewritten and reshot, further delaying its long awaited release, because the film set out to “debunk” abuse allegations made by Jordan Chandler, the then-13-year-old who told a psychologist Jackson had molested him. Chandler would have appeared in the mostly completed film, had it not been for an overlooked, years-old agreement, that the estate would never dramatize Chandler’s story.

Despite the many controversies surrounding the movie’s inception, fans are generally excited about the film based on the first teaser—though they would have been happier with a smaller fake nose.