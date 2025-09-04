Michael Jackson’s Daughter Calls New Biopic ‘Full-Blown Lies’

Paris Jackson is questioning why actor Colman Domingo is saying she is “very supportive” of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic when she believes the film is riddled with “inaccuracies” and “full-blown lies.”

The 55-year-old Domingo is playing Jackson family Patriarch Joe Jackson in 2026’s Michael, which stars the King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Speaking to People at the amfAR Benefit Gala in Venice, Italy last week, Domingo said Michael Jackson’s children, Paris and Prince, were “very much in support of our film.” He also said he “chatted briefly” with Paris and described her as being “nothing but lovely and warm” to him.

La Toya Jackson (L) and Jaafar Jackson arrive for the Face Forward International 10th Annual Gala "Highlands To The Hills" on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

However, Paris, 27, voiced significantly harsher feelings toward the project on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird,” she wrote. “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life.”

parisjackson / Instagram

Paris went on to criticize the film’s representation of her father’s life in further posts, writing, “A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it... the narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies.”

Despite her discomfort with the film’s accuracy, she thinks the film will be a hit: “Y’all are gonna like the f---ing movie. So just go watch it. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it.”

Michael Jackson walks with his daughter, Paris, as they visit Harrods October 12, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images

This is not the first controversy surrounding Michael. In January of 2025, Puck reported the film was in “chaos” after legal issues surrounding one of the late pop stars accusers necessitated reshoots of the film’s third act. A source at Lionsgate denied the story, saying work on the film was going smoothly and rumors of a halted production were “simply untrue.”