Paris Jackson Hits Back at Paparazzi by Confirming Breakup

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 47, confessed to Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, that she used her teenage daughter’s modeling income to pay her bills amid her messy divorce with NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann, 39, in 2023. In late June, her daughter, Ariana Biermann, 23, shared on the show that she started earning serious money at 14 through sponsored social media posts, but realized two years ago that she had been cleaned out. The parents fought over their Georgia mansion and custody of their four young children. Zolciak’s older daughter, Brielle Biermann, 28, also pitched in money to help pay the bills. Now, however, Zolciak is doing better financially and is in a stable relationship with an unidentified new beau. Zolciak also says that she has repaid Ariana for the money she used years ago.
- 1RHOA Star Admits to Spending Teen Daughter’s MoneyMOMMY ISSUESThe reality TV star was struggling to pay bills during a messy divorce.
- 2MAGA Dad Turned Back at Border Finally Allowed HomeSAFE AND SOUNDChris Landry, who has lived in U.S. since he was a child, was told his green card had been revoked on way back from Canada.
- 3Paris Jackson Hits Back at Paparazzi by Confirming BreakupHE’S OUT OF MY LIFEMichael Jackson’s only daughter was photographed on a tearful walk last week.
- 4Surprising 2,500-Year-Old Shrine Offering Is IdentifiedSTICKY SITUATIONOxford scientists cracked a decades-old mystery, thanks to modern archaeological technology.
- 5Desperate Commuters Cling to Gates as NYC Subway FloodsSUBWAY SURFERSInches of rain fell in a matter of hours, drowning the city’s public spaces in brown water as commuters attempted to stay dry.
- 6Man Busted Over Drunken Airport Golf Cart RampageTERMINAL TROUBLEViral footage showed the 29-year-old causing mayhem.
- 7Biden Aide Was on a Massive Bonus for Re-Election VictoryCHA-CHINGA senior adviser to the former president would have gotten a windfall if Joe Biden had won.
- 8Tourist Sparks Outrage by Desecrating Ancient Greek LandmarkUNWELCOME VISITORGreeks were furious after a tourist lifted an ancient marble slab while posing for a picture.
- 9Laura Loomer Is Now One of the Most Feared People in D.C.POWER PLAYERThat she wields her power from outside the White House is yet another feature of Trump’s presidency that we have simply never seen before in the office.
- 10Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked by Octopus at AquariumOCTOMOMThe concerned mother said aquarium staff “downplayed the incident” after her son was grabbed by the creature.
A Canadian Donald Trump supporter has made it back into the U.S. after being detained while trying to cross the northern border three weeks ago. Chris Landry, a longtime New Hampshire resident, made it safely back over the border on Wednesday after being unexpectedly denied re-entry due to decades-old marijuana misdemeanors, reported the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Landry, 46, who has held a green card since childhood, described how he was stopped at a Maine port of entry on July 6 and warned he faced arrest if he entered the country while citing two minor marijuana charges from the early 2000s. This is despite Landry traveling back and forth between the U.S. and his native Canada many times without issue. On July 24, a judge vacated his convictions on the basis Landry was unaware his guilty plea could carry immigration issues in the future. “We are thrilled that he has been able to rejoin his family, his community, and his workplace,” his attorney, Ron Abramson, told the paper. Landry previously said he now feels a “little differently” about whether he still backs Trump after being subjected to the president’s hardline immigration agenda.
Michael Jackson’s only daughter had some harsh words Thursday for a tabloid that speculated about her mental health. A week after the Daily Mail published photos of the nepo baby in tears as she walked down a Malibu sidewalk, Jackson, 27, took to X to set the record straight, announcing a major life change. Responding to the headline, which claimed that she had “sparked concern” with her disheveled appearance on the anniversary of her father’s death, the model wrote, “those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again.” Jackson’s tweet came seven months after the model announced her engagement to music producer Justin Long. The pair met when Long, 46, began working with Jackson on her music career, and had been dating since 2022. Jackson was last spotted with Long on July 18 when she shared two snaps of him joining her on tour with the rock band Incubus. Since her father’s death in 2009, Jackson has been unafraid to publicly hit back at media speculation about her personal life, once tweeting “f--k you you f---ing liars” after TMZ reported that she’d attempted suicide. She has also openly discussed experiencing PTSD from being followed by paparazzi as a child.
Chemists at Oxford University found a sweet surprise in 2,500-year-old bronze jars, solving a 30-year archaeological riddle. Chemists have determined that the mysterious, sticky, orange-brown substance inside the jars, previously identified as animal fat, is actually honeycomb, the BBC reports. The jars, excavated in 1954 from an underground Greek shrine about an hour and a half’s drive from Pompeii, date to the 6th Century B.C. The honey was likely left as an offering to the gods or for the deceased’s afterlife. The misidentified honey was reanalyzed using several modern analysis techniques, and the researchers hope that this discovery will prompt museums to reexamine their collections. “This research is a reminder that archaeological collections hold untapped scientific potential and how new information can be revealed when modern analytical techniques and multidisciplinary collaborations are combined,” said Luciana da Costa Carvalho, one of the research project leaders. The project was conducted through a partnership between the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.
A mix of faulty infrastructure systems and heavy rain plunged New York City into chaos on Thursday, with commuters taking dramatic pains to avoid flooded streets, buildings, and subway stops in images and clips shared to social media. In one clip, commuters can be seen desperately clinging to security gates at the 7th Avenue subway stop in Brooklyn as others attempt to wade through the murky waters, reported NBC News. Another clip shows one man ingeniously using plastic bags as makeshift waterproof attire to walk through the flood while water still seeps into the station. In Grand Central, one of the busiest railway stations in the nation, rain could be seen pouring down from the ceiling onto the underground platforms. The dangerous flash flooding also caused issues for drivers trying to make it across roads and highways, with some vehicles becoming completely submerged. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Thursday across several of the state’s counties due to the severe weather, with around three inches of rain falling in parts of the city. The National Weather Service forecasts the rain will have mostly stopped in the area by Friday evening.
A 29-year-old man from Wyoming was arrested after stealing a golf cart and taking it on a wild spin through Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York, authorities said. Kevin J. Sinning was caught on video driving the cart onto the airport’s moving walkway system at around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). The cart had been left unattended with keys in the ignition. Sinning, who appeared “visibly intoxicated,” according to NFTA officials, ignored repeated commands to stop as he veered onto a terminal walkway. Video of the chaotic joyride went viral on social media. It showed Sinning tearing through the terminal, with stunned airport staff yelling for him to stop as others record the bizarre scene. Authorities charged Sinning with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000, criminal nuisance, and grand larceny. The joyride caused damage to both the cart and airport infrastructure, officials said.
Top Biden aide Mike Donilon revealed to congressional investigators that he would have received a whopping $8 million in total had Joe Biden won the 2024 campaign. The longtime advisor to the former president sat down for an interview with staffers on the House Oversight Committee as Republicans probe the former president’s mental decline before he left office. It was previously known that Donilon was paid $4 million for his work on the former president’s re-election campaign, but Donilon told investigators on Thursday that he would have made an additional $4 million should the president have won the election, according to someone familiar with his testimony, Axios reported. In the end, Biden dropped out of the race last July and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans are digging into whether White House officials covered up the former president’s mental decline while in office. In his opening statement to investigators, Donilon argued that every president ages over four years, “and President Biden did as well, but he also continued to grow stronger and wiser as a leader.” The top aide, who had served Biden since the 1980s, also insisted that the Democratic Party overreacted to Biden’s debate performance before his dramatic exit from the race. Donilon was the latest in a series of former aides to testify in the GOP probe, with additional top staffers set to give their testimony later this month and in September.
A tourist sparked fury in Greece after photos showed him lifting an ancient marble fragment to pose for a photo at the historic Portara temple on the island of Naxos. The images, widely shared online, depict the man holding a sizable piece of white marble above his head, seemingly taken from the 2,500-year-old archaeological site. The Portara, a massive marble gate, is the last remnant of an unfinished temple dedicated to Apollo, built in 530 BC. The site, part of the sanctuary of Apollo Delius, is free to enter and lacks formal security, leaving its preservation to visitors’ discretion. “They are not stones! They are our history,” a furious local wrote online, with another person adding, “They are not lifeless stones, but the soul and history of Greece.” Further outrage was stoked after photos appeared to show a family setting up a makeshift bar at the temple, serving skewers and soft drinks at the ancient cultural site. Naxos Mayor Dimitris Lianos confirmed that the country’s Culture Ministry had been alerted to the incident, and a temporary guard was placed at the site in order to prevent further disruption.
A few years ago, Laura Loomer was a political gadfly—she commanded a following among the very online right, but beyond that world was someone of little impact or influence. Today? Loomer is the de facto personnel director at the White House. She has the ear of President Trump. And that when she targets someone for supposed disloyalty, more often than not that person’s time in the Trump administration is over. (To be clear, the White House doesn’t acknowledge that Loomer’s opposition research was the reason behind anyone’s ouster.) Loomer, undoubtedly, has her enemies in the White House. As the New York Times has noted, she has been blocked from serving Trump in an official capacity—not once but twice. And yet, she has persisted. She now functions, effectively, as the president’s loyalty enforcer. Trump likes people who are loyal to him—no matter what else they say or do. And Loomer has repeatedly made clear that he is her top priority. (“President Trump comes first,” she told the Times she has even told her boyfriend.) For Trump, that’s enough—will it be for her too?
A furious mother has criticized aquarium staff for not doing enough to help after her six-year-old son was attacked by an octopus at a petting zoo. Britney Taryn went viral on TikTok following a visit to the San Antonio Aquarium on July 14, which saw an octopus latch onto her son’s hand and refuse to let go, leaving him with severe bruises. “The octopus started to come out, up over the glass. My friend and I were not sure what to do. There’s no employees around so we started yelling for help,” she told local outlet KSAT after the fact. “The employee came up and just said, ‘Oh, she’s super playful today.’ And then he could not get the octopus off.” The worker eventually had to call two additional colleagues over for support as the gravity of the situation set in, and the three of them spent the next five minutes prying the tentacles off the young boy’s arm, leaving him hurt and shaken. Taryn later filed a complaint with the United States Department of Agriculture claiming “employees on-site downplayed the incident,” and that her son could have been bitten by the creature’s poisonous beak. “I’m just worried something worse is going to happen… I don’t want anything to happen to any more kids, any adults,” she told KSAT, before adding that she hopes nothing happens to the octopus either.