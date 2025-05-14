Celebrity

Michelle Obama Teases Ellen DeGeneres for Making Her Do Bonkers Stunt in First Term

💪🏾 NICE TRY

The former first lady recalled being challenged to a push-up competition by the talk show host.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Michelle Obama
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Michelle Obama lightly jabbed Ellen DeGeneres over having the audacity to challenge her to a push-up contest during her first term as first lady.

Obama recalled the viral moment in a Tuesday episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast as the two were discussing their experiences with aging. When Poehler asked Obama if she could still do push-ups, she brought up Ellen.

“Ellen … my first term, she challenged me to a push-up competition,” Obama said. “I’m the first lady, you know.”

She added that the former talk show host “heard that I worked out.”

She continued, “So I’m on her show doing push-ups and I did more push-ups than her but she still says I didn’t go down all the way. Anatomically, I don’t think I can. My arms are very long and she’s a much smaller person than me.”

DeGeneres made the challenge to Obama in a 2012 episode of her eponymous talk show following a discussion on Obama’s workout routine.

“I was just wondering if you could do more push-ups than I could do,” DeGeneres teased at the time, prompting Obama to respond, “You know, it depends on how your back is. I know you’ve got these back issues.”

She won with 25 push-ups.

DeGeneres’ daytime talk show went off air in 2022 following controversy and allegations of workplace harassment. During its prime, the show was widely known for its hijinks including pranks and jump scares.

The comedian has maintained a relatively low profile following the talk show’s end and has since moved to the U.K.

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘Succession’ Star Leads Most Heinous Outfits at Cannes Film Festival
Kenneal Patterson
CelebrityBill Belichick Promises to Keep His Girlfriend, 24, ‘Off to the Side’ in New Interview
Paulina Rodriguez
Industry NewsWho Is the Hunk Who Was Just Cast as JFK Jr.?
Clare Donaldson
RecapsBryan Cranston Tripping on Shrooms Is the Best Thing to Happen To TV
Clare Donaldson
CelebritySean Penn on Madonna Marriage: ‘It Was Not All Jail’
Paulina Rodriguez