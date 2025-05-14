Michelle Obama lightly jabbed Ellen DeGeneres over having the audacity to challenge her to a push-up contest during her first term as first lady.

Obama recalled the viral moment in a Tuesday episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast as the two were discussing their experiences with aging. When Poehler asked Obama if she could still do push-ups, she brought up Ellen.

“Ellen … my first term, she challenged me to a push-up competition,” Obama said. “I’m the first lady, you know.”

She added that the former talk show host “heard that I worked out.”

She continued, “So I’m on her show doing push-ups and I did more push-ups than her but she still says I didn’t go down all the way. Anatomically, I don’t think I can. My arms are very long and she’s a much smaller person than me.”

DeGeneres made the challenge to Obama in a 2012 episode of her eponymous talk show following a discussion on Obama’s workout routine.

“I was just wondering if you could do more push-ups than I could do,” DeGeneres teased at the time, prompting Obama to respond, “You know, it depends on how your back is. I know you’ve got these back issues.”

She won with 25 push-ups.

DeGeneres’ daytime talk show went off air in 2022 following controversy and allegations of workplace harassment. During its prime, the show was widely known for its hijinks including pranks and jump scares.

The comedian has maintained a relatively low profile following the talk show’s end and has since moved to the U.K.