Mick Jagger’s Missing Family Member Seen in CCTV Footage

Sir Mick Jagger’s granddaughter’s partner has been reported missing, and the family is appealing to the public for help.

Alexander Key, 37, the long-time partner of Jagger’s granddaughter Assisi Jackson, 33, and father of Jagger’s great-grandchildren, was last seen around 2:20 p.m. local time on Friday near a pub in Boscastle, Cornwall, according to CCTV footage.

Photographs from the footage were shared on Saturday by Assisi’s mother Jade Jagger, 54, daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and his first wife, Bianca Jagger, as well as by Devon and Cornwall Police, who reported Key as missing on Saturday.

“Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area,” read a statement from Devon and Cornwall Police on Facebook.

In the shared images, Key can be seen wearing an orange patterned jacket and has been described by police as “medium build” with “bright peroxide blonde hair, and normally wearing bright coloured clothing.”

According to the Daily Mail, Jackson and Key live in Cornwall with their two children, Ezra, 11, and Romy, 6, where Key is the co-owner of The Rocket Store, a popular seafood restaurant in the village of Boscastle, where he was reported missing.

Jackson is the eldest grandchild of Jagger, 82, who has seven grandchildren, the youngest being Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick, born in late 2024.

Jackson’s first child was born in 2013, making Jagger a great-grandfather for the first time.

“I imagine it’s nice to be a great-grandad—although I’m not sure he likes the idea of getting old, or being called one. I call him Mick—I wouldn’t start calling him grandpa,” Jackson told Hello! Magazine, announcing her first pregnancy.

Devon and Cornwall Police are urging anyone with information about Key to contact the police immediately.