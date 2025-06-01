Miley Cyrus is glad that her father is “finding happiness” in his love life.

Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published Saturday, Cyrus got candid on her evolving relationship with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and his blossoming romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

“I think timing is everything,” the singer began, clarifying that she was no longer estranged from her father and believed that the fracture in their relationship stemmed from taking some of her “mom’s hurt as my own.”

“I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents,” Miley (R) told The New York Times. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents—because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” she continued. “And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Rumors of a familial rift first spurred in 2022 following Billy Ray’s divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, after more than 28 years of marriage. The pair have both romantically moved on since then with Tish marrying actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 and Billy Ray announcing his relationship with Hurley in April.

Though the Disney Channel alum disclosed that she was happy her parents have both moved on, she admitted that it took some time to get there.

“Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too—I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” Miley shared. “I’m being an adult about it. At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up.”

Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus (R) divorced in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Hannah Montana star also reflected on what it feels like to constantly watch her family’s private lives play out in the public eye, and noted that the fast-paced nature of the modern-day news cycle does help ease a bit of the tension.

“The thing I like about the new way that the world works is that everything is so fast,” the 32-year-old disclosed. “In the ‘90s, when something happened in a tabloid, remember how it would happen for a year? Now it’s just gone. Something may seem really important for a couple of hours, but then there’s a meme that goes viral, someone scats at Walmart, and that becomes the next thing.”

“I just try to be more compassionate to my parents, because I hate that for them. And I mostly hate it for my siblings, because they didn’t choose that kind of highlight on themselves,” the Something Beautiful artist added. “But for me, I’ve gotten so used to it that I’m like, ‘If this is the symptom—that sometimes we deal with these embarrassing or difficult public opinions—then that’s something I’m willing to take to have the life that we have.’"