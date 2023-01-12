Yes, MILF Manor is actually happening. No longer just a 30 Rock joke, TLC has picked up this chaotic reality TV idea for an actual dating series set to release this weekend. Better yet: The Daily Beast’s Obsessed has your first look at the outrageous series full of MILFs trying to find love at a villa in Mexico.

In this exclusive clip, we meet 50-year-old Kelle, who appears to be the life of the party on this series. Or, at least, she thinks she is. The other women aren’t so sure about Kelle, who goes by the alias “Disco Mammi” because she’s a big fan of raves and house music.

“Kelle has a big personality,” Shannan, another MILF on the show, says. “I do think that, for me, it’s really too much. She’s got to pare it back just a little bit.”

As Kelle offers shots to the group, they look suspicious of the party girl. But hey—these women aren’t on MILF Manor to do taxes! They’re on the show to have fun! I appreciate Kelle’s energy, but the other women seem uncertain of her aging party girl antics.

“I think it’s gonna be a little bit hard to keep up with Kelle. She’s going to be the party girl in this house,” fellow MILF Stefany says after she takes a shot with Kelle while calling her a “bad influence.”

That’s not going to bring Disco Mammi down. The feeling is mutual, it seems, as the hungry-for-love contestant shares her competitive drive in a confessional.

“All these women look amazingly hot,” Kelle says—and she’s right, the women look great for their age—“but they’re not me.”

We get a bit of background on Disco Mammi, who has six kids with an array of different men—though that’s not a big deal to her: “Why would I have six kids from the same guy?” After her marriage, she dated a man 14 years younger than her, which soon became a theme in her dating life.

“I kept hanging out with and dating [all these younger guys],” Kelle says. “We literally had the best time, and they taught me that they could be drawn to an older women. Then, I realized I can teach younger men a lot of things.”

What were these younger men learning from Disco Mammi? We’d love to know—but Kelle says it’s far too inappropriate to reveal on camera.

MILF Manor premieres on TLC on Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day.