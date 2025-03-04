Celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown Hits Out at ‘Disturbing’ Comments on Her Appearance

‘BULLYING’

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” the “Stranger Things” star said of recent articles about her looks.

Conrad Quilty-Harper
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Millie Bobby Brown
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Conrad Quilty-Harper

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityDemi Moore Breaks Her Silence on Surprise Oscars Loss
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityZoë Saldaña Forced to Apologize Immediately After Oscar Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityThe Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityAll the Most Heinous Outfits From This Year’s Academy Awards
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityDolly Parton’s Famously Private Husband of 60 Years Dies at 82
Yasmeen Hamadeh