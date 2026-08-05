Molly Ringwald Calls Out ‘Difficult’ Co-Star

Molly Ringwald said one of her co-stars made filming the hit 2000s teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager “the worst.”

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ringwald told the host that one star was “really difficult.” The actress spilled during a game of WWHL’s “Spill the IMDb Tea,” during which a celebrity rates their experience on past projects on a scale of 1 to 10.

Cohen brought up The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which follows unexpectedly pregnant high-schooler Amy Juergens (Shailene Woodley). Ringwald played Amy’s mother Anne, who also had Amy as a teenager, for 96 episodes of its 121 episodes from 2008 to 2013.

Ringwald played the mother of a pregnant teen in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

Ringwald clarified the game’s rules, checking that a rating of one was the most negative. Cohen confirmed, and Ringwald said of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, “OK, that was it. The worst.”

“I mean, OK, I love the cast,” she continued, which in addition to herself and Woodley, included Daren Kagasoff, Ken Baumann, Francia Raisa, Megan Park, Greg Finley, India Eisley, Mark Derwin, and Steve Schirripa. “I love Shailene. There’s so many people that I worked with that...there was one person that was really difficult.”

Ringwald wouldn't name the actor but said it wasn't Shailene Woodley. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

She didn’t name the actor, however. “I’m not going to say who that one person was,” she said, but they “brought it down to a one.”

The actress also rated Not Another Teen Movie, Jem and the Holograms, and Pretty in Pink, with Pretty in Pink receiving a 10 for her experience working with the cast.

Ringwald was part of the 1980s group of young actors nicknamed "The Brat Pack." Paramount Pictures

Despite her reveal on Monday, Ringwald complimented her co-workers on The Secret Life of the American Teenager in a 2009 interview with Eclipse Magazine. “All of my costars on the show really are smart, and they really have their head on their shoulders,” she said at the time.

“I try not to give advice. I don’t want to be like that person...giving advice. I think that they’re all doing a great job and they’re all really down to earth and are really nice people.”