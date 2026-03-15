Most Heinous Oscars Looks at the 2026 Academy Awards

Lights, camera, catastrophe.

Hollywood’s glitterati have come out in full force for the 2026 Oscars, dazzling in diamonds, couture, and showmanship—but while some stars shone, others brought looks that left us reaching for the nearest fire extinguisher.

Film stars, directors, and other Hollywood luminaries flocked to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater for the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, ready to celebrate the finest cinema to hit screens over the last year, including top contenders such as Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme.

But even among the glitz, a few red carpet disasters managed to outshine the stars themselves.

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O'Leary attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The MAGA-friendly Shark Tank star, who made his acting debut in Marty Supreme, showed up to the Oscars looking like a cross between a Bond villain and his own boardroom caricature.

O’Leary’s tacky Mar-a-Lago–style bathrobe-suit collided spectacularly with his dull black pants, and he loudly reminded everyone that yes, he’s worth $400 million, adding a watch to each wrist and hanging a diamond-encrusted necklace holding his NBA trading cards.

Lea Myren

Lea Myren attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Norwegian star of the body horror film The Ugly Stepsister, nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, arrived with her own brand of terror: a rabid fur shawl crawling around a dress that looked like it had been put through a paper shredder.

Nikki Novak

Nikki Novak attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Say no to the dress. Red carpet correspondent Nikki Novak knows her way around Hollywood ceremonies, but on Sunday she looked like a bride bolting from a Las Vegas chapel, with tacky layers of lace and tulle smothering the look in unnecessary volume.

Maggie O’Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

O’Farrell, whose 2020 novel served as the basis for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, walked the red carpet in a shocking bright pink of cheap-looking fabric and random lace sleeves that turned what appeared to be an attempted Shakespearean nod into a fashion tragedy.