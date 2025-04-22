The global economy is crashing. People are starving. Wars are raging. And what do tech billionaires do about it? They go on a luxurious ski vacation, of course.

HBO just released the first trailer for Mountainhead, a new movie written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. The film follows four tech executives—Randell (Steve Carell), Jeff (Ramy Youssef), Souper (Jason Schwartzman), and Venis (Cory Michael Smith)—who reunite at a ski resort for a boys’ trip.

During their getaway, headlines about international crises start grabbing their attention. At the same time, the billionaires play poker and go on snow mobile rides, ignoring that their companies seem to be responsible for the breaking news stories about global instability.

“The president wants to speak to us,” Jeff informs his bros in the trailer.

“The Prez… like what could he possibly have to say?” Venis responds in an unbothered tone.

Cory Michael Smith, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, and Ramy Youssef MACALL POLAY. SMPSP/HBO

This response ticks off Jeff, who claps back at Venis, saying: “That your platform inflamed a volatile situation, circulating unfalsifiable deepfakes, massive fraud, and market instability.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, is that you?

In an interview with Variety, Youssef talked about what it was like working with Armstrong on the project.

“Succession is one of the best comedies ever made — and this film is certainly funny in the same way,” Youssef said. “Jesse’s writing is on another level. It’s really hard to find something of that caliber, so getting to do it was such a joy.”

Mountainhead is set to hit the streaming platform on May 31, hopefully scratching the “eat the rich” itch that everyone has been feeling lately.