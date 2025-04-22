Trailers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns to Murder Roots

KILLER NOSTALGIA

“What are you waiting for, huh!?”

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

I know what you did last summer. And the summer before that. And the summer before that.

Sony just dropped the first trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer, the sequel to the 1997 slasher horror flick that has the same name.

Like the original, the sequel follows a group of teenagers who accidentally kill someone in a car accident. Fearing for their futures, the friends cover up their crimes, swearing each other to secrecy to never reveal what they’ve done. But when a mysterious killer begins to stalk them, the friends turn to two of the survivors from the original Southport massacre, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), to help save them.

‘28 Years Later’ Is Back, But Without Cillian MurphyAPOCALYPSE NOW
Clare Donaldson
Zombie in Columbia Pictures' '"28 Years Later."

“Do you think this is some kind of karma for what we did?” a spooked Madelyn Cline asks one of her partners in crime in the trailer. “What if someone saw what happened?”

Based on the characters from Lois Duncan’s novel, the film also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Lola Tung, Austin Nichols, and Sarah Pigeon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director of the film, admits to trying to get Sarah Michelle Gellar, one of the friends from the original 1997 film, to come back and reprise her role.

Watch Pedro Pascal's Superhero Stretches in 'Fantastic Four'A DYNAMIC QUARTET
Clare Donaldson
The cast of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

“I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead,” Robinson explained. “I tried to pitch some crazy s--- too. I was like, ‘What if it’s like you weren’t dead and you’re actually alive, but in hiding?’ And Sarah’s like, ‘I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but what if?’ And she said, ‘I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.’”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on Jul. 18, proving to everyone that there is nothing like a little murder between friends.

Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityPedro Pascal Shields ‘Last of Us’ Co-Star From Furious Fans
Clare Donaldson
Hot TakesNathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Freaks Viewers Out About Plane Crashes
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘Conclave’ Memes Take Over the Internet After Pope Francis’ Death
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityTiger King, 62, Marries Inmate, 33, Wanting U.S. Asylum
Kenneal Patterson
Celebrity‘Last of Us’ Star’s Mother Passed ‘Weeks’ Before Jarring Season 2 Scene
Yasmeen Hamadeh