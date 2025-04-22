I know what you did last summer. And the summer before that. And the summer before that.

Sony just dropped the first trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer, the sequel to the 1997 slasher horror flick that has the same name.

Like the original, the sequel follows a group of teenagers who accidentally kill someone in a car accident. Fearing for their futures, the friends cover up their crimes, swearing each other to secrecy to never reveal what they’ve done. But when a mysterious killer begins to stalk them, the friends turn to two of the survivors from the original Southport massacre, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), to help save them.

“Do you think this is some kind of karma for what we did?” a spooked Madelyn Cline asks one of her partners in crime in the trailer. “What if someone saw what happened?”

Based on the characters from Lois Duncan’s novel, the film also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Lola Tung, Austin Nichols, and Sarah Pigeon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director of the film, admits to trying to get Sarah Michelle Gellar, one of the friends from the original 1997 film, to come back and reprise her role.

“I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead,” Robinson explained. “I tried to pitch some crazy s--- too. I was like, ‘What if it’s like you weren’t dead and you’re actually alive, but in hiding?’ And Sarah’s like, ‘I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but what if?’ And she said, ‘I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.’”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on Jul. 18, proving to everyone that there is nothing like a little murder between friends.