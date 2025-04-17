‘28 Years Later’ Is Back, But Without Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy may not be the zombie in 28 Years Later, but the skeletal figure of the undead that the internet mistook for the actor still serves Hollywood Apocalypse chic.

The new trailer for the horror thriller just dropped, which follows a group of survivors of the Rage virus living on an isolated island, their only connection to the mainland a heavily guarded causeway. When Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his 12-year-old son, Spike (Alfie Williams), venture into the mainland on a mission, they uncover horrifying truths about the virus’s evolution and the mutated horrors now inhabiting the world.

“There are many kinds of death,” Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) says in the trailer. “And some are better than others.”

Written by Alex Garland and Danny Boyle, who is also the director, the movie takes place 28 years after the events of original films, 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007). Jodie Comer and Jack O’Connell star alongside Johnson, Fiennes, and Williams. Cillian Murphy, who was in the original films, serves as an executive producer.

According to Wired, Boyle shot the entire film on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some speculate Boyle chose the iPhone for its ability to capture an immediate quality that traditional cameras can’t replicate, enhancing the film’s gritty aesthetic.

28 Years Later hits theaters on Jun. 20. And if the trailer is any indication, it’s going to be an intense zombie-filled ride.