Music Legend Blasts ‘Fugly’ Trump in Blistering Takedown

The Chicks singer Natalie Maines thinks President Donald Trump is a “fugly s--t.”

The 51-year-old country star went online to fire off a furious tirade at the president, 79, attacking him over his bid to secure more than $1.7 billion in taxpayer money to give to his supporters and allies who were investigated by the Joe Biden administration.

Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes,” the “Ready to Run” singer said. “This fugly s--t is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything.

Maines laid into Trump with an angry post. Mark J. Rebilas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“My last post that called him a fugly s--t got removed. We’ll see how long this one lasts. Repost and help the message live. Named 1M times in the #epsteinfiles #democracy #freespeech #fuglys--t.”

Among the people in line to get a payday out of the president’s ploy, should he succeed, would be certain Jan. 6 rioters who raided the Capitol in the wake of Trump’s 2020 election defeat to Biden.

Natalie Maines has a new president in her crosshairs. 1nataliemaines/Instagram

Trump had previously sued the IRS for $10 billion following a leak of his tax returns.

Now he says he is prepared to drop the suit in exchange for what the Department of Justice has described as an “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Anyone who benefits from the fund will remain anonymous.

Maines has attacked president in the past. Mike Stone/Reuters

“On a quarterly basis, or otherwise directed by the Attorney General, the Anti-Weaponization Fund shall provide to the Attorney General a confidential written report that includes the name and address of each claimant who has received any relief and if so, nature of such relief,” Trump’s agreement with the DOJ says.

Maines previously condemned President George W. Bush’s war with Iraq, saying during a concert in London that she was “ashamed” that he was from Texas.

It led to her and fellow bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire being banned from hundreds of country music stations and receiving death threats from incensed country music fans.

President George W. Bush also found himself on the receiving end of Maines’ ire. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Since the war in Iran began, the price of gas has gone through the roof, approaching $5 at the pump.

The escalating cost for consumers comes despite Trump’s claim that he would make life more affordable for everyday Americans.

Since the war began on Feb. 28, Iran has stunned D.C. with its ability to suffocate the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil passes during peacetime.

The loss of supply has caused a global energy crisis, with cost ramifications worldwide.

Maines also referenced the Epstein files, in which Trump is named thousands of times. Trump is known to have had a years-long personal relationship with the convicted child sex trafficker, although he has denied and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the band dropped the word “Dixie” in 2020 due to its association with the slavery era and the American South.

The band dropped the word "Dixie" from their name in 2020. Reed Saxon / AP Photo

After her Bush attack, Maines issued an apology saying, “As a concerned American citizen, I apologize to President Bush because my remark was disrespectful.

“I feel that whoever holds that office should be treated with the utmost respect.

“I just want to see every possible alternative exhausted before children and American soldiers’ lives are lost. I love my country. I am a proud American.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain.”