Natasha Lyonne Breaks Silence After Being Removed From Plane

Euphoria star Natasha Lyonne spoke out on Thursday after she was spotted being removed from a Delta flight for an onboard disturbance.

“My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?" Lyonne, 47, posted on X.

Natasha Lyonne responded to the media coverage of her aircraft deboarding on X. X/Screengrab

Only a few hours after attending the Season 3 premiere event for HBO’s Euphoria in Los Angeles, Lyonne was escorted off the New York-bound flight, still wearing much of her see-through wardrobe from earlier in the night, an eyewitness told Page Six.

After not responding to crew members’ repeated instructions to close her laptop and buckle her seatbelt, the actress was asked if she needed medical attention.

Natasha Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

A staffer then asked her to grab her belongings and exit the aircraft. Lyonne was seen visibly disoriented.

“Where are we?” she asked a crew member.

“We’re still in L.A. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere,” the staffer responded. “The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

According to the eyewitness, after shushing the gate agent, Lyonne stood up from her first-class seat, walked to the bathroom, and later deboarded without incident.

The plane departed for New York without Lyonne aboard.

On the plane, Lyonne was reportedly still wearing her clothing from the "Euphoria" premiere, even falling asleep with her sunglasses on. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Representatives for Lyonne did not respond to a request for comment after the event.

Ostensibly, the actress had taken the red-eye flight for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote Euphoria, which she joined for its third season, premiering this Sunday on HBO.

Known for her Emmy-nominated roles in Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, and Poker Face, Lyonne has been outspoken about her struggles with addiction. She has earned the reputation as a “wild child” for her extensive history of erratic behavior.

In January, the actress revealed that she had relapsed after years of sobriety. In a series of X posts, Lyonne said that “recovery is a lifelong process,” and that she was “doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”