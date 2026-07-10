Outed MAGA Comedian Does First Interview Since Trump Event

Nate Bargatze sat for his first interview since he revealed his MAGA leanings at Donald Trump’s birthday cage-fight on the White House lawn.

On Friday, America’s top-selling comedian, who was busted censoring the online backlash to his attendance at UFC Freedom 250, appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, where he was asked a series of fluffy questions that deliberately steered clear of his suspected political affiliation. A source close to Bargatze previously told the Daily Beast that the appearance was “not political.”

During the laid-back appearance, Bargatze was asked questions like, “Have you ever tried ‘Burger-Donald’s’? Burgers from Burger King, fries from McDonald’s?”

Bargatze, to Trump's right, as the president walks to his ringside seat. Amber Searls/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Answered Bargatze, “Oh wow, I could do that, yeah…I would do it. I get two Whopper Juniors, no onion, no tomato, and that’s the route I’ve been going a lot lately. No fries. But now, you’re throwing in McDonald’s. Oh boy.”

Nate Bargatze, Cheryl Hines and husband Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make the scene at Donald Trump's 80th birthday bash. Cheryl Hines/Instagram

Throughout the conversation, Bargatze steered clear of any topic that might have veered into the firestorm of fan blowback he’s faced since cozying up with MAGA’s elite.

Bargatze sat for his first interview since Trump's birthday party on Friday. screengrab/Instagram

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s event, where Bargatze was photographed with RFK Jr., his wife Cheryl Wines, Joe Rogan, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and more, his social media posts were inundated with negative comments from peeved fans expressing their “disappointment” and declaring they would not use or resell their tickets to his shows.

Nate Bargatze poses with Joe Rogan and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Instagram/screengrab

Negative comments on his first post following the White House UFC event were promptly removed.

Bargatze agreed with Patrick’s comment on Friday that he no longer “goes into hostile environments” when he performs his stand-up for the megacrowds that show up to his shows. “Not anymore,” Bargatze said. “I mean, but you did. That’s the beginning. The beginning is only hostile.”

The comedian’s social media posts have been flooded with negative comments. At least one post was filtered to only include the positive ones. screengrab/Instagram

Though the most profitable comedian in America may be well received at his shows, social media has become more “hostile” since he aligned himself with Trump.

Even the Instagram page for Saturday Night Live, which Bargatze hosted in 2023 and 2024, was not a safe space for the comedian’s image. After the show posted the viral 2023 “Washington’s Dream” sketch on July 4, angry fans flooded the comments, telling the show to “Read the room” and “stop pushing him on us.”

Bargatze has made no reference to his support for Trump before or after he appeared at the president’s 80th birthday party. He also refused to comment on the vile slurs against Michelle Obama from the UFC that evening.