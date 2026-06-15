Trump’s Shock Reaction to Vile Michelle Obama Slur Revealed

Donald Trump had a shock reaction after a UFC fighter spat out an offensive slur against Michelle Obama after winning his bout at the president’s tacky cage-fighting gala at the White House.

Trump staged a UFC Freedom 250 card on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday to mark his 80th birthday, with the divisive event delayed by weather and then running until after 1:15 a.m.

But a comment made by a UFC fighter personally selected by Trump to take part in his birthday bash threatened to upstage the actual event, where each of the seven fights staged ended in a stoppage.

Trump made sure he was the star of the show after turning the historic South Lawn into a cage-fighting arena. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former NFL player and heavyweight UFC prospect Josh Hokit, 28, made a controversial statement after winning his match Sunday night.

Hokit was victorious via a TKO over Derrick Lewis, who is Trump’s favorite fighter, in the second round.

“Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--- like this on,” Hokit told Joe Rogan in an interview after his win.

Josh Hokit ends his speech saying Michelle Obama is a man and crowd erupts laughing #UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/BRpA8vFeED — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 15, 2026

After shouting out his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hokit looked directly into the camera and said, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America?”

CNN reported that Trump, who was seated in the front row during the match, “appeared to show a half-smile” seconds after Hokit’s outrageous remark.

Josh Hokit delivered the slur in a post-match fight with Joe Rogan. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Trump was seated next to wife Melania and UFC CEO Dana White in seats that had “The White” House printed on them.

UFC shared an eight-second clip of Hokit’s speech, which only included an insult about fellow fighter Alex Pereira’s mother, but was cut before the Obama comment.

President Donald Trump attends the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 14, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Obama for comment. Paramount +, which is airing the event exclusively, declined to comment.

The parent company of Paramount+ has been under fire for recent firings at 60 Minutes as the network moves their news department in a more Trump-friendly direction, as well as yanking Stephen Colbert’s late-night show off air.

After his win, Hokit put a medallion around Trump’s neck, with White House communications adviser Margo Martin capturing the incident on Instagram.

The New York Times reported that Trump put a white baseball hat on his head after Hokit appeared to “disturb” his hair while placing his medallion over the president’s head.

Josh Hokit put a medallion around Trump's neck after his Obama slur. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

However, Trump took Hokit’s chain off shortly after his remark about Obama, New York Post journalist Steven Nelson reported.

Reaction to Hokit’s infantile comment included former CNN host Don Lemon playing the exchange while he rolled his eyes and grabbed a bag, as if to leave.

The fighter, who goes by the nickname The Incredible Hok, also went viral on Saturday during the weigh-in for the Freedom 250 card.

After appearing to stagger and then vomit on himself, he stated, “So what, maybe I was drinking last night.”

Trump watched from ringside with UFC chief Dana White. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hokit has form for the lazy insult, delivered as a mic-drop moment at the end of his post-victory interview. At a UFC event in January, he referenced legendary women’s basketball player and 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner at the end of his victory speech.

“And P.S., Brittney Griner is a man,’’ Hokit said. At the time, Rogan said, “Brittney Griner catching strays.’’

UFC CEO White said he did not approve of the remark about Griner. “I heard about it,” he said. “I didn’t see it. I don’t love it.”