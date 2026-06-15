Key Trump Family Member Spotted for First Time in Months at Tacky UFC Event

President Donald Trump’s youngest son was in attendance at his father’s birthday UFC event on Sunday night, marking his first public appearance in months.

Barron Trump, 20, was last seen at an official event with his parents in February for the State of the Union, joining his siblings and their spouses in the audience for the president’s address.

The ever-elusive sophomore, who attends NYU’s Washington D.C. campus, emerged from hiding once more to attend the UFC event thrown in his father’s honor on Sunday night.

Barron was spotted in attendance at Trump's UFC event on Sunday night. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

He was photographed sitting behind his parents and next to his brother, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson. Other members of the Trump family in attendance included Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos, and the president’s granddaughter, Kai, who also joined him at Game 3 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

Others in Trump’s inner circle who attended included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Barron maintains a relatively low profile; he does not have a social media presence, reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year at NYU, and does not attend many of his father’s high-profile events.

Barron was seated with many members of his family, including his brothers and their wives. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

He is also reportedly single, something which drove him to seek dating and fashion advice from a controversial manosphere figure.

The New Yorker reported that Barron has developed a close relationship with Justin Waller, a manosphere influencer who has described himself as Andrew and Tristan Tate’s “third brother.” The Tate brothers, themselves the most prominent manosphere influencers, face human trafficking charges in multiple countries following complaints by numerous women.

Justin Waller pictured with Trump, Barron Trump, and other misogynistic influencers at the president's Mar-a-Lago-Lago club. @justinwaller17/Instagram

Waller, 40, has boasted about dining with Barron at Mar-a-Lago “four or five times” in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Barron had been tasked with helping increase support for his father’s campaign among young men.

According to the New Yorker’s report, Waller not only offered Barron styling advice, going so far as to introduce him to the tailor who would make the suit he wore to his father’s second inauguration, but also gave him advice on how to level up his sex appeal.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Barron has also launched a business venture of his own, producing a $40 energy drink called Sollos. Sollos, a ready-to-drink herbal tea made with yerba mate, officially launched in late May, with 12-packs retailing for $39.