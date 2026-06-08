Barron Trump’s Secret Dating Coach Revealed

Even the son of a president needs help impressing women.

Barron Trump, 20, sought dating and fashion advice from some of the most infamous and controversial figures in the so-called manosphere, the online network built around masculinity and dominance.

The elusive first son came under scrutiny after The New York Times reported that he admired Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face human trafficking charges brought by multiple women across several countries. But a new report from The New Yorker on Monday revealed the extent of the youngest Trump’s efforts to man up.

According to the report, Barron formed a close connection with Justin Waller, a manosphere influencer who described himself as the Tates’ “third brother” in the recent Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

Justin Waller pictured with Trump, Barron Trump, and other misogynistic influencers at the president's Mar-a-Lago-Lago club. @justinwaller17/Instagram

Waller, 40, has boasted that he dined with Barron at Mar-a-Lago “four or five times” in the months leading up to the 2024 election. At the time, the president’s youngest son had also been tasked with helping court young male voters for his father.

But that wasn’t all he was doing. According to The New Yorker, Waller became a confidant to Barron, offering advice on how to level up his sex appeal and style, going so far as to introduce him to a tailor who would make the suit the first son wore to Trump’s second inauguration.

At the same time, Waller had an agenda of his own. As an investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the Tate brothers unfolded in Romania, Andrew Tate was able to reach Barron through Waller. In fact, it was during Barron’s suit fitting that Waller ultimately arranged a call between him and the misogynist influencer.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan face allegations of sex trafficking. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters

During the conversation, they reportedly discussed their shared belief that Romanian prosecutors were targeting Tate and his brother Tristan—who face human trafficking charges from multiple women across several countries—as part of an effort to silence them.

Not long afterward, the Tate brothers, who deny the allegations against them, had their passports returned by a Romanian official who had recently visited Mar-a-Lago, according to The New Yorker.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waller, for his part, said he moved his family from Louisiana to South Florida so he could work on his influencing career, but also to grow closer to Trump’s “inner circle.”

The influencer practices what he calls one-sided monogamy, in which his wife, Kristen, is loyal to him, but he is free to have relationships with other women.

He has two young daughters, and his wife is seen visibly pregnant with a third in the documentary.

Barron, meanwhile, remains an elusive figure. The New York University student has no social media presence, reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year, and is reportedly single.

He did, however, make headlines after a Russian man was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend in London—and Barron emerged as a key witness.

Just two days before Trump’s second inauguration, Barron made a panicked call to London police, where he said he witnessed the attack over a video call.

Barron's sported his spiffy, misogynist-recommended new suit at his father's second inauguration. Jose A. Alvarado, Jr./ABC

The NYU student told a City of London Police operator that “a girl” he knew was “getting beat up.”

In an email to investigators in May 2025, Barron said a “shirtless man with darkish hair”—later identified as Matvei Rumiantsev, 22—answered a video call from the woman’s phone for “maybe one second.”