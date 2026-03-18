Manosphere Influencer Brags About Dining With Barron Trump

A popular “manosphere” influencer bragged about his numerous visits to Mar-a-Lago in the presence of Donald Trump and the president’s youngest son.

Justin Waller said he moved his family from Louisiana to South Florida so he could work on his influencing career, but also to grow closer to Trump’s “inner circle.”

In a new Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, Waller, 40, boasted about dining with the president’s youngest son, Barron, 19, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

“I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago,” he bragged. “I met Donald that night.”

“I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times,” he added.

The dinner appeared to include several other male influencers, per social media. Long before the documentary’s release, Waller had shared an image on social media of himself and Barron, and himself and the president at Mar-a-Lago.

Justin Waller pictured with Trump, Barron Trump, and other misogynistic influencers at the president's Mar-a-Lago club. @justinwaller17/Instagram

Waller bragged about dining with Barron, who is half his age. @justinwaller17/Instagram

The White House did not return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Manosphere influencers promote what they describe as “traditional” masculinity, while often degrading women.

Waller participates in what he refers to as one-sided monogamy, in which his wife, Kristen, is loyal to him, but he is free to have relationships with other women.

He has two young daughters, and his wife is seen visibly pregnant with a third in the documentary.

“I love women,” Waller declared when asked about the relationship.

Other manosphere influencers in the documentary said they were in similar relationships with their partner’s as Waller is with Kristen.

Waller previously told The New York Times that Barron admires woman-hating manosphere figure Andrew Tate, who has been formally accused of rape and human trafficking in Romania. Despite facing a travel ban stemming from the charges, Tate was able to come to the U.S. at the start of Trump’s second term.

“I am very close with the Trump family, I know them well,” Andrew Tate said, in a clip included in the documentary.

Barron has reportedly spoken over Zoom with Andrew Tate, right. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Besides his connection to manosphere influencers, little is known about Barron’s social life. He is a sophomore at New York University’s Washington, D.C. campus, but he is reportedly viewed among his peers as “weird” and as someone who “doesn’t talk.”

Earlier this year, a woman in London credited Barron, whom she referred to as “sweetheart,” with saving her life from her abusive boyfriend, who was seemingly jealous of Barron’s online relationship with her.

His mother, first lady Melania Trump, has said her 19-year-old son still needs full-time supervision.

Other people interviewed in the Netflix documentary are also seemingly admired by the Trump family.

Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, known as Sneako online, is a self-described MAGA superfan who attended Trump’s inauguration and the inaugural ball.

In the documentary, he showed off a collection of Trump merch, including a cowboy hat branded with Trump’s name and the president’s signature “Make America Great Again” red cap.

Sneako, an NYC-based manosphere influencer, seen with Trump. @sneako/X

Balinthazy, who has put out wild statements like “We should not let women vote” and “they are putting stuff that makes you trans in the tap water,” also claims Barron watches his content.