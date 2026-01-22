Barron Trump’s ‘Sweetheart’ Texts and Calls With Woman, 22, Revealed

Barron Trump’s intimate messages and late-night calls with a young woman were aired in court, including testimony that he bombarded her with FaceTimes during his father’s inauguration festivities.

Donald Trump’s youngest child, now 19, exchanged transatlantic messages and video calls with a 22-year-old London woman, who referred to him as “sweetheart” in an exchange that led to a fight with her then-boyfriend, according to testimony in a U.K. court Thursday.

The revelations emerged during a case against the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Russian-born Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, who is accused of attacking her during their tumultuous relationship.

The woman's ex-boyfriend said he blew up her phone with FaceTime calls two days before his father's inauguration. Pool/Getty Images

Rumiantsev told the London court he was jealous of her texting relationship with the president’s son, who he claimed was blowing up his partner’s phone with FaceTime calls the same night the youngest Trump alleged to authorities that Rumiantsev was abusing her.

“I tried to explain to her that I felt upset, as well, by her talking to Barron Trump,” Rumiantsev, who faces charges including rape and assault, told jurors.

The president’s son was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18 last year for his father’s inauguration when he believed he saw his online friend being allegedly attacked by Rumiantsev during a brief FaceTime call. He contacted police, telling the emergency operator that a girl he knew was “getting beaten up,” and passed on her address.

Taking the stand in a light blue suit Thursday, the baby-faced Rumiantsev said that Barron called the woman repeatedly around 9:30 p.m. EST the night of the alleged assault. He testified that he answered the call from Barron as he fended off his girlfriend, who he alleged was trying to punch him in a drunken rage. They began arguing after drinking Korean wine and whiskey, he said.

Rumiantsev claimed that he decided to answer Barron’s call to de-escalate the altercation.

Matvei Rumiantsev was angered by Barron Trump's relationship with his then-girlfriend. Central News

“I don’t know why I did that, maybe I thought she would realize that her behavior was unreasonable, (that) she wouldn’t behave like this in front of someone else, especially Barron Trump,” he testified, adding, “I thought maybe she may have come back to her senses as a result of me taking that call and showing her hysterical state.”

The woman, however, said that Barron’s dramatic call to authorities saved her life.

Barron Trump boards a plane with his parents on Jan. 18, 2025, the same day he flew to Washington to begin Inauguration festivities. President Donald Trump was inaugurated two days later. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Barron later told police that the call was “very brief,” adding that he had not expected her to answer, given the time difference. In an email on May 2, he said the phone was first answered by “a shirtless man with darkish hair” for “maybe one second” before the view switched to the crying woman. He went on to say had been told by the woman, “who I am very close with,” that the man “was giving her difficulty for a long time.”

The dramatic incident occurred the same evening Barron attended a private reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, which was the start of inauguration weekend festivities for the family. He was photographed boarding an Air Force jet in Florida with his parents earlier that day.

In several photos taken that day, the six-foot-seven Barron is seen towering over his parents, but never smiling. Reports say the Trump family spent that night at the Blair House, the official guest residence across from the White House.

The Blair House, where the Trump family stayed for two nights ahead of the Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rumiantsev on Thursday described how Barron’s relationship with his girlfriend became a point of tension in their own relationship.

Barron, a sophomore at New York University in his native Manhattan, is not known to have much of a dating life. His dad said in October 2024 that his son was “good-looking,” but added, “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.” At the time, Barron was still four months removed from graduating from his $41,000-a-year private high school in South Florida.

Barron did not crack a smile as he walked across a stage to receive his high school diploma in May 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

A NewsNation report in May 2025 claimed Barron had “a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot,” but details conflicting with that report have since emerged.

Kennedy, the mononymous Fox News contributor who has college-aged daughters, revealed in October that Barron is viewed among his peers as “weird” and “doesn’t talk.”

Barron Trump on Inauguration Day. Pool/Getty Images

Rumiantsev said he first realized the woman in London was close to Trump during a trip to Morocco. She asked him to photograph a conversation on her phone because “the kind of chat they had” did not allow screenshots, he told the court.

Jurors also heard about a furious argument on Nov. 3, which ended with police being called and the woman complaining that Rumiantsev had smashed her air fryer. Body-worn footage captured her telling officers it was “like jealousy, (him) controlling of like who I can be friends with,” and referring to his contact with an ex-girlfriend, the court was told.

Asked what she meant about him trying to control her friendships, Rumiantsev replied: “That was a reference to her relationship with Barron Trump.”

Rumiantsev insisted he was “never controlling of that relationship, or any other relationship she might have had,” but accepted there was talk about Trump that night. He said the woman “started showing me her conversations with him, commenting on that,” and agreed she could view messages on his own phone as well.

“I tried to explain to her that I felt upset, as well, by her talking to Barron Trump,” he said, adding that if she was distressed by old messages to other women, “she should maybe understand” how he felt watching her text someone else while they were together. He told jurors she was actually messaging Trump as she sat on the sofa opposite him.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. Two days earlier, he had witnessed the alleged attack on the woman he was messaging. Pool/Getty Images

The fight escalated in the kitchen, he said. She remained on the sofa while he stood beside the air fryer. “I was trying to explain to her, she wouldn’t listen to me, she was ignoring me completely, so I just wanted to make me hear her at least,” he said of the moment the appliance was damaged.

Jurors were shown a message he later sent to the woman, which, he accepted, can be translated as: “You started calling him sweetheart, I felt so unwell.” Asked who “him” referred to, he replied: “I was referring to Barron Trump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The court has heard that the woman told police that Rumiantsev “used to make her drink until intoxicated and do sexual acts with her.”

Denying two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice, Rumiantsev insisted he had “never had sex with (the complainant) at a time I did not have [a] reasonable belief in consent,” arguing that the lack of precise dates made it impossible to know which encounter she meant.

Jurors were shown photographs of bruising around her right eye, jawline, and thigh that prosecutors say were caused during the alleged attack shortly before Trump’s call to authorities.

Rumiantsev said he had moved to Britain at 15, where he attended school. His parents are separated, with his mother now in France and his father in Russia.