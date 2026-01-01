Awkward Barron Trump, 19, Spends New Year’s Eve With Parents After Links to Twisted Woman-Haters Are Revealed

While most 19-year-olds choose to spend New Year’s Eve almost anywhere away from their parents, the same cannot be said for Barron Trump.

Donald Trump’s youngest son decided to see in 2026 at their tacky Mar-a-Lago party, but he didn’t look too happy about it.

Barron Trump looks awkward as he stands between his his parents Donald and Melania Trump, at the New Year's party. Instagram

While he did not arrive at the same time as his parents, Barron—usually the most camera-shy member of the Trump clan—was later photographed looking awkward at the club’s black-tie gala, standing between Donald, 79, and Melania, 55.

The trio then sat together at a table filled with white roses during the various speeches, auctions, and performances.

Donald and Melania Trump, with their son Barron (R), at the New Year's party at Mar-a-Lago. Instagram

The party itself was pure Trump, with gaudy decorations, C-list entertainers, and a guest list that included Eric and Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and conservative media fixtures—plus Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, and his wife, Sara.

Other attendees included D.C.’s U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro, Trump antisemitism task force chief Leo Terrell and conservative radio host Howie Carr, who shared a snap from the party on X and quipped, “where the champagne is cold, the liberals are warm… and still mad.”

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Lara Trump for the New Year’s Eve event hosted by the president at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. The President addressed guests and celebrated the arrival of 2026. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Performers included Mar-a-Lago NYE party veteran Vanilla Ice, who sang Ice Ice Baby, as ICE Barbie Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—given that nickname because of her love of dolling up for immigration raids—danced next to Trump’s awkward-looking immigration czar, Stephen Miller.

The night also featured a charity auction in which Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena speed-painted a portrait of Jesus, which sold for $2.75 million.

Barron’s New Year’s Eve appearance was the second public family sighting in under a week. He surfaced in the background of Instagram footage from a Mar-a-Lago Christmas Day dinner—seen chatting as guests applauded his father’s entrance—after a spell of public invisibility following revelations about the people he’s been orbiting online.

Trump, with wife Melania, looked thrilled to be at the bash. JIM WATSON/Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Barron has faced scrutiny over his ties to internet women-haters. It was reported last month that Barron had connections to an associate of the Tate brothers, the misogynist influencers who have faced legal scrutiny and human trafficking charges over lurid allegations made by multiple women in multiple countries. The Tates deny any wrongdoing.

James Waller—described as the “third” Tate brother after Andrew, 39, and his younger sibling Tristan, 37—claimed he advises the teenager on personal matters like dating, and alleged he and Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom while Barron was visiting Waller’s tailor.

Barron’s dating life has been the subject of much speculation. In June, it was reported that the New York University student shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date, citing a Page Six account that said it was done for security reasons.