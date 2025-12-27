Barron Spotted After Devotion to Vile Women-Haters Exposed

Barron Trump has been spotted after weeks of public invisibility following his outing as an acolyte of the misogynistic Tate brothers.

Earlier this month, Barron, 19, was revealed by The New York Times to have a close friendship with James Waller, manosphere influencer and the so-called “third brother” of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Popping up in the background of footage shared by guests of the Christmas Day dinner hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach home and resort, Barron can be seen talking to attendees.

Barron Trump is spotted in the background of footage taken at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas Day dinner. Instagram

Seated beside his father and across from his older brother, Don Jr., Barron is seen laughing with someone who appears to be his nephew, Donald John Trump III.

In separate footage, Barron can be seen trailing his father as they enter the Mar-a-Lago Club exterior courtyard, where functions are often held. The pair approach their table as guests stand and applaud.

Barron in footage from Mar-a-Lago. Instagram

The footage appears to have been captured by Florida-based Russian model and influencer Valeria Sokolova, who shared the video, as did Moroccan model and influencer Abla Sofy.

Both women appeared to be in attendance at the Mar-a-Lago get-together on Dec. 25th, according to their social media posts.

“A Christmas to remember 🎄💛," Sokolova, 38, captioned her post in which Barron can be seen.

“Merry Christmas 🎄✨," Sofy wrote in a post sharing the same clip.

In the article revealing the depth of Barron’s connection to the right-wing influencers, Waller claimed he frequents Mar-a-Lago and advises the 19-year-old on personal matters such as dating.

Waller added that he and Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom while the teenager was visiting Waller’s tailor. He claimed that they both agreed that sex trafficking and rape charges brought against the Tate brothers by Romanian authorities are purely political.

Andrew and Tristan after being released from detention in Bucharest, Romania in 2024. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

The Tate brothers have been arrested several times in Romania, beginning in December 2022, when they faced charges of human trafficking and rape. The brothers are at the center of six investigations, including two civil complaints, in Romania and the U.K., as well as a criminal investigation in Florida.

Andrew Tate formerly taught a class in “Pimping Hoes” at his online Hustlers University. He was banned from Twitter in 2017 for saying that women “bare [sic] some responsibility” for rape.

With millions of online followers, the elder Tate brother, 39, has been cited as a figurehead in a misogynistic online culture accused of encouraging young men to treat women as sexual objects to be subjugated and exploited.

He has also been alleged to be a key ally of President Donald Trump, whom he has long praised.

Andrew and Tristan Tate during their legal case in Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters

Paul Ingrassia, the Tates’ former lawyer and publicist, was hired as White House liaison to the DHS where he has served since February, until being nominated by Trump to serve as the General Services Administration deputy general counsel last month.

Ingrassia, 30, described Andrew Tate, 39, as “an extraordinary human being” who offers “a dying West some hope for renewal.”

In February, the White House allegedly intervened directly to stop the Department of Homeland Security from seizing devices belonging to Andrew when he and Tristan landed in Florida for a visit, according to documents seen by ProPublica.

This followed the alleged influence the White House exerted on Romania to lift the travel ban imposed on the siblings, although such intervention was denied by the Tates’ lawyer, Joseph McBride.

“I know nothing about that,” Trump said when asked about it at the time.

Barron has previously been credited with pushing his father toward manosphere influencers like Tate and Joe Rogan, on whose podcast the 79-year-old appeared during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Barron next to his mother, Melania, and his father, Donald Trump, during the 2025 inauguration. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Having completed his freshman year at New York University’s Manhattan campus while commuting from Trump Tower, Barron is now in his second year, which he is reportedly completing at NYU’s D.C. campus.