President Donald Trump’s elusive youngest son, Barron Trump, attended Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, marking the first time in nearly a year that the 19-year-old has been seen with his father in public.

The New York University student attended Trump’s inauguration in January but has kept a low profile ever since.

He spent the summer holding nebulous business meetings and then bailed on NYU’s Manhattan campus, despite being scheduled to return for his sophomore year in the fall.

Barron Trump attended his father's swearing-in ceremony in January. Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, he finally resurfaced at a lavish Thanksgiving dinner at Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Video of the event showed Trump, 79, entering Mar-a-Lago’s chandeliered ballroom, followed closely by first lady Melania Trump, 55, and then Barron, who towers over his parents at six feet, nine inches tall.

The crowd could be seen standing and cheering as the first family entered and shook hands with supporters and made their way to their table in the center of the room.

Ironically, they’re accompanied by the song “We Are the World,” Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie’s charity fundraising single for famine and medical relief in Africa.

This month, Harvard medical professor Atul Gawande wrote in The New Yorker that Trump’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development has already led to 600,000 people dying, many of them in Africa.

That pesky detail didn’t seem to dampen the mood at Mar-a-Lago, though, where the Trump family stood around the table chatting and posing for photos until it was time to sit down for dinner.

Barron seems to have been seated across the table from his parents with his cousins, who are his older half-brother Donald Trump Jr.’s kids.

Despite being largely MIA, the youngest of Trump’s five children—who has reportedly moved into the White House and is now attending classes at NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus— has remained a source of fascination for MAGA.

In late September, he closed down an entire floor of the Trump Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue for a date night, a move that fueled rampant speculation on the part of fully grown Fox News hosts.

Barron Trump has reportedly moved into the White House, but he nevertheless shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower in New York for a date night in September. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

He’s been pitched in absentia for a top job at TikTok and is reportedly involved in the family’s cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence ventures.

The president also often mentions Barron during speeches and interviews. Earlier this month, Trump said Barron had met soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo before a White House dinner held in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ronaldo, 40, has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since signing with Al Nassr in 2023.