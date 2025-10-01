Fox Hosts Creepily Speculate About Whether Barron Trump, 19, Had Sex on His Date

Middle-aged Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas creeped out their audience when they speculated about whether Barron Trump got laid at the end of his reported date.

It was reported on Tuesday that the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, had arranged a date at Trump Tower for “security” reasons.

Page Six revealed that an entire floor of the president’s Midtown skyscraper had been closed off for the romantic occasion with Barron’s unnamed date.

Teenager Barron Trump, seen here with his president father and mother Melania during inauguration ceremonies in January, did what teenagers do, and went on a date. Pool/Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images

But instead of simply congratulating the youngster on being, well, completely normal, and moving on with the show, the creepy Fox News presenters couldn’t help taking things too far.

In a segment on Jesse Watters Primetime titled, ‘Barron Trump Brought a Girl Home,’ the pair—both of whom have teenage children—giddily guessed what had gone on behind closed doors.

Jesse Watters, who is 47 and has four children, thought it was fine to discuss whether Barron Trump has "game." Fox News

Watters, 47, recounted previously reported tabloid gossip about the 19-year-old. “He’s a ladies’ man… tall and handsome,” Watters said, before saying that Barron had “shut the whole floor down at Trump Tower just so he could be alone.”

Banderas, 52, chimed in that, “man, this guy’s got game,” adding, “I hope something good came outta that date… I’m not gonna say what... not dessert.”

Fox News host Julie Banderas, who has three children, said she hoped "something good" came out of Barron Trump's reported date. Fox News

Watters did not shut down the conversation, and instead made a weak joke about Barron and his date eating “a Trump cookie.”

Online reaction to the bizarre exchange between the two anchors was scathing.

Media watchdog Matt Gertz called it the “creepiest s--t imaginable—two middle aged Fox stars... on national television... contemplating whether he got laid on a recent date.”

OUTOFTHEFOXHOLE wrote: “Do Christians watch this stuff and cheer it on? Does Jesus watch Fox?”

NW Sports Bettor replied: “Jesse Watters is involved. Shocker. He is the creepiest MFer on TV.”

Barron is currently a college sophomore who, this term, is based in Washington D.C. rather than the Big Apple.

He’s attending New York University’s program in the capital and—because his father is back in the White House—is living at 1600 Pennsylvania while he studies.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Fox News, inquiring whether they deemed the segment appropriate for national TV.