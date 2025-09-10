Barron Trump Bails on NYU Campus After Mystery Summer Break

Barron Trump is reportedly moving into the White House with his parents as he switches his college studies to NYU’s D.C. campus.

The 19-year-old had not been spotted at New York University’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan last week, when he was due to return to studies, People first reported.

Now, after spending his freshman year in NYC, the New York Post claims the teen is switching to the D.C. Academic Centre, citing sources. The report says the youngest son of the president is residing at the White House as he attends classes.

The teenager has stayed away from the spotlight over the summer break; he reportedly spent his time plotting his future business plans while spending time with his family and traveling between their properties. “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” a social source told People.

Barron Trump takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, Melania Trump’s office and NYU for comment.

The D.C. campus accommodates up to 120 students, with the university claiming it enables “concentrated study and research” in politics, journalism, environmental studies, history, economics and public policy.

Student life at the D.C. campus is “enhanced by access to Washington’s distinctive intellectual, political, and cultural life,” according to The NYU website. It describes itself as a “world-class faculty.”

Barron Trump could be testing how high the doorways are at the White House soon. Pool/Getty Images

It also offers internships with “nonprofits, government agencies and corporations” based in Washington. “The courses are taught by visiting NYU faculty as well as by faculty recruited from other universities and intellectual and cultural institutions.”

A switch to the D.C. campus would match People‘s report from last week, which quoted a campus security officer saying, “From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus.”

Like his mother, Barron is an elusive figure; he has no social media presence. He was said to have kept to himself during his freshman year, is said to be single, and has a reputation as an avid video game player. The president of the NYC College Republicans told Vanity Fair he was “an oddity on campus.”

“He goes to class, he goes home,” Kaya Walker added. Walker later resigned from her position after backlash surrounding her comments about Barron.

Vanity Fair also reported a motorcade of black SUV’s transported Barron on the 20-minute trip from Trump Tower, where he was living, to NYU’s Washington Square campus.

Barron moving back with mom and dad would also provide the first lady with hands-on assistance in her AI ventures.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron could be living under one roof again. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

During a White House Task Force on AI Education last week, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said to Melania “...I bet that Barron is helping you with a little bit of this as well and maybe charging you a little bit with that. I would think so.” The first lady nodded.

Melania told Fox News last year Barron wanted to study in NYC, noting, “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that.”

Donald Trump has previously predicted that his teenage son may take a more modern career path.

The president told Laura Ingraham in a March Fox News interview that his 6-foot-8 son is a tech enthusiast.

“Is Barron’s aptitude in your view business or politics?” Ingraham asked of Trump’s youngest son.

“Maybe technology,” the president said, adding “He can look at a computer... I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop, I say, ‘How do you do that?’”

Barron Trump looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump added that the teen has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

Barron has also helped his father get his head around cryptocurrency, ahead of the Trump family venture World Liberty Financial.