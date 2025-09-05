Barron Trump MIA for First Week of Classes at NYU

The president’s ever-elusive youngest son is, once again, nowhere to be found.

Barron Trump, 19, was expected to return for his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan on Tuesday, but according to multiple campus security guards, Barron has not shown up, People reports.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

One officer told the outlet he was advised that Barron is “doing a semester at another NYU campus,” declining to elaborate to protect the teen’s privacy. The Daily Beast has reached out to NYU and the first lady’s office, which handles personal questions about the presidential family, for comment.

Barron is a man of many mysteries and has rarely been seen by his father’s side since his dad’s January inauguration.

Despite his towering height of 6-foot-7, Barron often lies low. He kept mainly to himself his freshman year of college, is an avid video game player, and was called “an oddity on campus” by the president of the NYU College Republicans during an interview for Vanity Fair.

Little has been known about Barron Trump's whereabouts since the inauguration. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A source told People that Barron is not so interested in dating or other such preoccupations typical of people his age. Instead, Barron reportedly spent his summer vacation working on potential business and tech ventures and spent a “great deal of time” with his family.

In August, People reported that his helicopter mother Melania Trump keeps close tabs on her only child. A political source told the outlet that FLOTUS “watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her... She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”

In 2024, People reported that Melania ensured Barron stayed in Trump Tower during his freshman year instead of living in a school dorm. In an interview with Fox News that year, Melania shared, “I could not say I’m an empty nester,” because “I don’t feel that way.” She explained that Barron chose to return to his hometown for college, “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that.”

Melania keeps close tabs on Barron, her only child. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images