Single Barron Trump Spent His Summer on Business Instead of Dating

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has spent his summer scheming to expand the family business rather than dating.

Barron, 19, is not much interested in a romantic relationship, People reports, preferring to spend his time meeting with potential business partners as he plans to launch his own business. According to People, Barron is planning to start a tech venture.

Speculations about Barron’s love life swarmed after an unnamed source leaked news of Barron’s alleged girlfriend in May, but the news was never confirmed. Dating does not seem to be a priority for young Trump, who is attending New York University’s Stern School of Business, People reports.

“I don’t think that’s a big deal in his life right now,” a source told People. “He has more school, a family who dotes on him and a career of his own he is launching.”

Barron Trump reportedly keeps to himself at school. Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

Barron—called “an oddity on campus” by the president of the NYU College Republicans during an interview for Vanity Fair—reportedly keeps to himself at school and is an avid video game player.

Barron’s laser focus on building his career may explain why he has been absent from his father’s side since his January inauguration. However, the People source maintains that Barron has continued to spend time with his family, albeit behind closed doors.

President Trump seems to have hope in Barron’s ability to succeed in tech, saying Barron had an “unbelievable aptitude in technology” during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in March, citing the fact that Barron could turn on his computer.

“He can look at a computer,” Trump said. “I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I say, ‘How do you do that?’”

Barron has also expressed an interest in real estate, forming a real estate company in 2024 called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. He dissolved it days after his father secured a second term to avoid media attention, People reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the first lady’s office, which handles personal questions about the presidential family, for comment.