Jesse Watters has a bizarre suggestion for Sydney Sweeney’s next move: marrying Barron Trump.

“You know how this ends? She’s gonna marry Barron,” quipped Watters on a Monday night episode of his talk show The Five. “And it’s gonna create the greatest political dynasty in American history.”

Watters, 47, shared his strange fantasy about the first son, 19, and the Euphoria star, 27, as part of a segment on Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad campaign.

Sweeney's controversial ad campaign has given her a new fan base among MAGA leadership. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The ad’s central concept—photos of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Sweeney emblazoned with the words “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” and the corresponding commercial in which the actress boasts “My genes are blue”—drew immediate criticism online from some who saw the imagery as derivative of Nazi ideology.

However, the ad also made Sweeney a right-wing icon, with everyone from Fox pundits to U.S. senators stepping in to slam the “woke” backlash.

Watters himself has been one of Sweeney’s strongest defenders. Just hours after running a nearly 10-minute segment on Sweeney’s sex appeal during his solo show, Jesse Watters Primetime, the Fox host took even more time during The Five to skewer critics of Sweeney’s ads.

“Every girl wants to look like her, and every guy wants to look at her,” said Watters to laughter from his co-hosts. “And the Democrats think, wait a second, why don’t we call her a Nazi and boycott the company?”

Watters has dedicated several segments over the last week to defending Sweeney and her American Eagle campaign. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Though Watters’ fantasy about the actress marrying President Donald Trump’s teenage son was certainly unique, he’s hardly the only MAGA face publicly lusting after Sweeney.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, 54, was an early defender of Sweeney, tweeting on July 29, “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

Vice President JD Vance, 41, also threw his support behind the actress, calling Sweeney an “all-American beautiful girl” during a rant on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast Friday.

Since then, even the Pentagon has joined the MAGA thirst-fest, tweeting a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday with the caption, “@sechegseth has great jeans.”

Sweeney's ad campaign has simultaneously drawn criticism as a white supremacist dog whistle and prompted prominent MAGA faces to rush to her defense. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Even the president joined in on the MAGA thirst-fest this weekend after Sweeney was revealed to be a registered Republican in Florida.

Responding to a reporter who informed him of Sweeney’s party affiliation, Trump, 79, said, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

He later took to Truth Social to continue praising the Anyone But You star, writing, “Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying [off] the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!”

Though Barron Trump, 19, was a fixture of his dad's presidential campaign last year, he's remained largely absent from the public eye since the inauguration. ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

Unlike his dad, Barron Trump has remained mum on his suggested future wife’s controversial ad. In fact, the first son has been rarely seen since the inauguration, despite having joined his father on many campaign stops before the election.

Though first lady Melania Trump and the president’s four other children have all joined him at various events this year, the youngest Trump scion has been consistently out of sight.

While Barron Trump hasn’t weighed in on the controversy, Watters used his Monday night segment to declare the ad discourse a resounding victory for President Trump.