Where Is Barron? First Son Hasn’t Been Seen by Dad’s Side Since Inauguration

As Donald Trump crisscrossed the country and globe during his first six months in office, there’s one Trump family member who hasn’t gotten in on the presidential activity: Barron Trump.

The president has been accompanied at times by First Lady Melania, his two older sons Eric and Don Jr., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tiffany and her husband and a gaggle of grandkids, but the youngest of the president’s five children has been noticeably absent.

In fact, the last time Barron Trump was pictured with the president was at the inauguration in January when he waved to the MAGA crowds and towered over his father as he took the oath of office.

Even Elon Musk’s young son X has been spotted more times with the president in the past six months than his own youngest son.

Barron Trump shook hands with his father Donald Trump after the president was sworn in for a second term at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. The inauguration was the last time the youngest of Trump's five children as been spotted publicly with the president. Kenny Holston/Reuters

Barron Trump is the only child of Trump with the first lady, and at more than six feet seven inches tall, it would be hard to miss the youngest Trump hovering over his father at the White House or on the road.

But the 19-years-old is giving Waldo a run for his money by nearly managed to pull off a vanishing act entirely.

The first lady has been notoriously protective of her only child’s privacy for years. He had been kept largely out of the spotlight with only occasional appearances as a kid during Trump’s first term.

The Trumps were cagey about where their son would be attending college last year before revealing he would be entering New York University as a freshman last fall.

Barron Trump gestures during a rally on the inauguration day of President Donald Trump's second term on January 20, 2025. Mike Segar/Reuters

The teenager only made a few appearances with his dad on the 2024 campaign trail including at a Florida rally last July. He wasn’t even in attendance as Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention last year.

But Barron Trump has become a MAGA favorite. The president’s fans go wild cheering for him during the rare sightings and when his dad brings him up, often with comments about his height.

The Trump campaign credited Barron with helping woo younger voters and connect the president with social media influencers during his third presidential bid. but ever since his appearance at the inauguration, Barron has not made a single appearance at a White House event.

President Donald Trump with his sons Don Jr. and Eric at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland on July 29, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Despite running the Trump Organization, Eric and Don Jr. have happily mixed family business their dad’s presidential activities. They traveled with him to Scotland and are often spotted standing front and center at White House festivities.

Ivanka and her family have also visited the White House, and the older first daughter even attended a UFC fight with her dad in June.

Barron Trump did not join is father President Donald Trump in New Jersey for a UFC event on June 7, 2025, but Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump did attend. Frank Franklin II/Reuters

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos put on a formal appearance at the president’s address to a joint session of Congress this spring.

Barron Trump however was not at the White House Easter Egg Roll with his older siblings. Nor did he show up for the military parade to celebrate his father’s 79th birthday. He was not even included when his parents attended the FIFA Club World Cup championship this month, despite his dad claiming he’s a soccer fan.

Even Elon Musk's son X has been spotted more times with President Donald Trump than Barron both at the White House and in Florida since the president returned to office before Trump and the tech billionaire's big breakup. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The 19-year-old is in school, so he has not been living at the White House as Trump’s started his second term, but it is remarkable he has not been seen so much as once boarding Air Force One, heading to and from Trump’s Florida and New Jersey homes or hitting the links with dad during college breaks.

Daily Beast inquiries with the White House and first lady’s office on his whereabouts went unsurprisingly unanswered.

The elusive first son has only been pictured a few times at all over Trump’s first six months in office.

The Daily Mail caught him stepping into a black SUV along with his security on the last day of spring classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business in May. He also was seen sans suit and slicked back hair at his school in lower Manhattan in April.