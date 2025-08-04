Trump Misspells Name of His ‘HOTTEST’ Crush Sydney Sweeney

Donald Trump has dialed the distraction up to 11, misspelling the name of his new crush in an unhinged stream of consciousness rant where he also said he “hates” Taylor Swift.

A wild Truth Social post, shared on Monday morning, reads like part love letter, part anti-woke manifesto and part hate mail all at once. It also started with an embarrassing gaffe.

Luddite Trump, who is known to have his minions type out his infamous tweets and Truth Social messages, called MAGA’s new poster girl “Sidney,” before the message was deleted and re-uploaded.

Trump's original post, spelling mistake and all. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying of the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” the revised post about his new favorite actress said.

Trump, who is very friendly with the American Eagle ruling family, the Schottensteins, caused the company’s stock price to soar with the message. At the time of writing, American Eagle Outfitters Inc stock had jumped a huge 17.67 percent in value, right after the love letter to the blonde bombshell and her “great genes.”

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump previously told reporters on Sunday after news of Sweeney’s political leanings emerged. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

His praise follows similar fawning from Sen. Ted Cruz and Vice President JD Vance, who said, “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi.”

His Truth Social message, however, wasn’t done. He also aimed shots at Jaguar, Bud Light and pop superstar Taylor Swift. Trump tried to connect the fortunes of the automaker, Jaguar, to the recent saga around Sweeney, saying: “On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!”

An ad from Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad,” he continued. Last year, the company caused a social media firestorm when it underwent a rebrand under the slogan “Copy Nothing.”

It released a colorful 30-second ad featuring a host of androgynous-looking models in brightly colored outfits. Images of the models, including one man wearing a dress, accompanied slogans such as “create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary”, and “break moulds.”

It was announced last week that Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell will step down after spearheading the doomed revamp.

After dragging Mardell and Jaguar, Trump then switched his attention to Budweiser and then eventually the “no longer hot” Swift.

Jaguar should have “learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company,” he said, appearing to mix up Bud Light with Miller Lite.

He was attempting to reference Budweiser partnering with transgender model Dylan Mulvaney in 2023, a saga that Mulvaney later labeled “beer-gate.” The backlash against Budweiser, led by MAGA heavyweights, was intense. Kid Rock, for example, posted a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans with an assault rifle at the height of the furor.

The share price soared 17.67 percent. Google Finance

“The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST,” Trump’s Monday diatribe continued.

This is somehow connected, in Trump’s mind at least, to Taylor Swift’s political leaning. “Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!),” he ranted on, recalling the time he declared his hatred for the left-leaning pop star.