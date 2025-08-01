‘Daily Show’ Blows Up MAGA’s Sydney Sweeney ‘Bulls**t’

Desi Lydic at The Daily Show exposed the double standard in the MAGA discourse around Sydney Sweeney’s recent jeans ad for American Eagle.

After some leftists online accused the ad of being Nazi/eugenics propaganda, prominent right-wing figures like Ted Cruz have taken the opportunity to aggressively swoon over Sweeney’s looks. Also getting in on the action, Lydic noted, is Megyn Kelly.

“Jesus, Megyn Kelly’s more horned up than they are,” Lydic said, after showing a clip from Kelly’s podcast where she praised Sweeney’s body.

Lydic continued, “Basically, Megyn thinks the people who oppose this ad are just jealous haters who wish they were as hot as Sidney Sweeney. Come to think of it, I did see someone going after [Sweeney] recently...”

Lydic showed a June 30 clip of Kelly derisively describing Sweeney as “the new toast of the town out there, because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with.”

“Well, well, well,” Lydic replied.

“By the way, Sydney isn’t the first woman Megyn’s gone after for being hot,” Lydic pointed out. She showed a montage of Kelly trashing the looks and fashion choices of celebrities like Shakira and Kylie Jenner.

“Yeah,” Lydic mocked, “That’s right women: you listen to Megyn Kelly and hide your sexuality. Unless your body makes liberals mad, in which case it’s a kick-ass body, hell yeah, go girl! You motorboat those liberal tears!”

Lydic joked further, “But not so much that it threatens Megyn, or so help me God she will destroy you ho-bags.”

Lydic also addressed Ted Cruz’s X post on Tuesday where he wrote, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well…."

Lydic, who remembers the 2016 campaign scandal where Trump publicly trashed Cruz’s wife only to still receive Cruz’s full endorsement, let out a sarcastic “yeah!” in response to Cruz’s thirst posting.