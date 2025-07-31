‘Thirsty’ Ted Cruz Can’t Stop Swooning Over Sydney Sweeney

Ted Cruz’s unreciprocated show of affection for Sydney Sweeney continued Wednesday in the form of a quite opinionated “fact check.”

The Texas senator and married father of two—who was called “thirsty” by California congressman Eric Swalwell on Tuesday for posting about the “beautiful” 27-year-old Euphoria actress—was still riding the Sweeney train on Wednesday while slamming liberals.

This time, Cruz giddily responded to a post by right-wing commentator and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who has opposed transgender women competing in women’s sports. Gaines showed side-by-side photos of Sweeney and former Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, writing, “Only one of these is considered a beautiful woman by liberals and it’s not Sydney Sweeney.”

“Fact check: true,” Cruz agreed.

Sweeney has been in the news for an American Eagle jeans ad that has the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” That the actress is blonde and blue-eyed has led some to infer racial undertones.

Cruz is among those who reject any such implication. He emphasized that stance by reposting an article Wednesday from the New York Post covering his and others’ comments. He also went on Fox News’ Hannity Tuesday night to reassert his conviction that Democrats “hate beautiful women.”

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast regarding how long the Republican senator intends on talking up Sweeney’s looks.

Cruz wasn’t the only high-profile conservative to respond critically to the controversy over Sweeney’s ad campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. jumped on the AI bandwagon by posting a bizarre image of his father wearing a denim jacket and jeans.