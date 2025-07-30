Don Jr. Gushes About How ‘Hot’ His Dad Is in Weird Sydney Sweeney Post

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on the Sydney Sweeney jeans drama in typically weird fashion—by sharing an AI-generated image of his “hot” father in double denim.

“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” he quipped on Instagram, appearing to reference Owen Wilson’s supermodel character Hansel McDonald in the Zoolander movies.

The post boasts an eye-popping artificial intelligence version of his father staring intensely as he lies across the floor, legs splayed, decked out in denim.

It’s a clear reference to a controversial ad campaign from the clothing brand American Eagle that has sparked a racism debate. The features actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, showing off a catalogue of poses while wearing the brand’s denim.

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

The issue, for some, was the choice of wording that accompanied the imagery. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the text reads, apparently a wordplay on the phrase ‘good genes.’

In response, social media users bashed the brand for promoting eugenics and white supremacy. “The American Eagles [sic] ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it,” activist Zellie Imani wrote on X.

That suggestion prompted a MAGA backlash that also saw Sen. Ted Cruz of weigh in, basically thirsting over Sweeney. “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women‚” the Texas senator posted on X.

President Donald Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, got in on the act too.

“Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls--t,” he wrote on X.

Cheung shared a screenshot of an MSNBC article titled ‘Sydney Sweeney’s ad shows an unbridled cultural shift towards whiteness’ in which one of the network’s producers, Hannah Holland, argues that the ad is “damaging” and “dangerous.”

American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein hails from a family dynasty that has made headlines for its open admiration of Trump.