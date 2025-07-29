Balding Senator Ted Cruz had heart eyes for Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney after thirsting over her controversial jeans ad on Tuesday.

Cruz reposted a photo of Sweeney sensually lying on her stomach, half naked, as her blonde hair falls in waves over her nude chest. She wears tight-fitting American Eagle jeans for the new fashion campaign, which has sparked accusations of racial undertones in its messaging.

The sultry photo was posted by the New York Post and captioned: “Why Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad is being slammed as ‘Nazi propaganda’ by crazed woke mob.”

Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.



I’m sure that will poll well…. https://t.co/azOMXl3KXw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 29, 2025

Cruz, 54, immediately rose to defend the 27-year-old actress.

“Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women‚” he posted on X. “I’m sure that will poll well...”

Cruz, a husband and father of two, was previously accused of liking an explicit porn video from the account @SexuallPosts in 2017. The two-minute video also features a young blonde woman with quite a bit of cleavage. She comes home to find a couple having sex on her couch and proceeds to masturbate.

So you like the blondes, Ted? pic.twitter.com/6h9lnxP9Bg — Matthew T. Galati (@MGImmigration) July 29, 2025

At the time, the embarrassing move was swept under the rug by the senator’s spokeswoman, who said that the post was removed and reported to what was then Twitter.

Now X users and lawmakers alike are mocking “Thirsty Ted” for publicly fawning over Sweeney.

“Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears,” posted Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, referring to Trump’s rude comments about Cruz’s wife Heidi during the 2016 election. “I’m sure that will poll well at home!”

2 thoughts:



1. Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears. I’m sure that will poll well at home!



2. Attacking the Sydney Sweeney ad is dumb. https://t.co/pS8DvQJtxi — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 29, 2025

Sweeney has come under fire for starring in a campaign with the tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The play on words for the blonde, white, blue-eyed actress’ “great genes” has incited outrage from social media users bashing the brand for promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Sweeney says in the ad as the camera pans up to her blue eyes. “My jeans are blue.”

Sweeney sold her bathwater as part of a soap formula earlier this summer and is reportedly launching a lingerie brand backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The American Eagle CEO, Jay Schottenstein, is part of a family dynasty that has made headlines for their love of Trump. The Schottenstein family has vacationed in Palm Beach for several years and know Trump personally.

The fashion brand billionaire, who has major financial and political ties to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has previously been at the center of a public storm after sponsoring a concert that excluded women singers from a concert in Tel Aviv.